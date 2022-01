With February just weeks away, love will soon be in the air, and there are a number of Black-owned businesses you can patronize for the Valentine’s Day season. If you haven’t already, it might be time to brainstorm some potential gifts to show that special somebody how much you care. The gift might be something tangible, or an experience that your significant other will surely cherish for years to come. Valentine’s Day tends to be couples- centered, but there’s no rule that says you can’t show yourself some well-deserved appreciation and love.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO