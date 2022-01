This is the first piece in Utility Dive's four-part 2022 outlook series examining key policies and trends driving the U.S. power sector. At the start of the Biden administration's second year, government agencies are beginning to implement the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bipartisan infrastructure package Congress passed last year. Concerns remain high about the reliability and security of the U.S. power grid, and the future of the Build Back Better bill and its clean-energy provisions remains uncertain. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which now has a Democratic majority and a full complement of commissioners, is poised to play a key role in how much the administration's climate and energy policies advance.

