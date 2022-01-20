ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Here Are The World's 10 Newest Museums To Open In 2022

By Amara Amaryah
travelnoire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing together a list of brand new museums to grace 2022, here is what to expect in the world of art and artifacts. From Dubai’s futuristic world predictions to Charleston’s ode to African American culture— you’ll want to add these spots to your travel lists....

travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

Related
blooloop.com

Seattle’s new NFT museum opens to the public

This weekend, a new museum in Seattle will open its doors. A physical space dedicated to digital art, the Seattle NFT Museum will showcase work by leading creators, as well as hosting events and Q&A sessions featuring NFT artists, and live mintings. The opening weekend, 14 – 15 January 2022,...
SEATTLE, WA
Android Police

The world's largest photo of a work of art is here, and there's a dog in it

Advances in imaging have meant new ways of studying the solar system, improving athletic performance, and interacting with the arts. Ultra-high-resolution photos (any image exceeding 400 megapixels) have emerged as a way to allow deeper examination of priceless works without damaging the original artifact. And now, the largest, most comprehensive photograph of a work of art has arrived from Operation Night Watch.
PHOTOGRAPHY
iheart.com

The Houston Toy Museum Opens This Summer

I may be a grown-up on the outside, but I'm still a kid at heart. This is the kind of news I love to hear. This museum will not only take us down memory lane, but we'll also learn new things. You can expect to see plenty of exhibits featuring...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutankhamun
ARTnews

Uruguay’s First Permanent Contemporary Art Museum Opens

Uruguayan coastal resort town Punta del Este opened the country’s first sizeable contemporary art museum, the Atchugarry Museum of Contemporary Art (MACA), on January 8, with an inauguration gala celebrating its first exhibitions of the works of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and Argentine artist León Ferrari. Spread over a 90-acre landscape with rolling hills, wooded areas, and water features, the museum will not only be a beacon for modern art, but will also host a new arts film festival, ARCA Intl. Film Festival, whose inaugural edition will run this January 9-14. The project was created by sculptor Pablo Atchugarry and is the...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Museum#In The World#American Culture#Ancient Artifacts#African American#The Grand Egyptian Museum#Khufu#Met
AFP

Rare Botticelli under the hammer in New York, one year after record sale price

A rare Botticelli painting depicting Jesus Christ will go up for auction on January 27 at Sotheby's in New York, a year after a record $92 million was paid for a work by the Italian Renaissance master. While the majority of works by Sandro Botticelli, such as the famous "Allegory of Spring" or "Birth of Venus", are on display at the Uffizi gallery in Florence, pieces circulating in private collections are much rarer. "In private hands, we reckon there's only about five or so that we know out there," Christopher Apostle, head of Sotheby's Old Masters department, told AFP. "Man of Sorrows," on display to the public from Saturday at the auction house in New York, is a portrait of Jesus against a black background. He is staring intently, a crown of thorns on his head and surrounded by angels. His hands are bound by ropes and scarred.
RELIGION
blockclubchicago.org

The Field Museum Is Offering Free Days In January And February. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — The Field Museum is offering free days for Illinois residents Wednesdays in January and February. The free-day tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available on-site to Illinois residents, according to a Field news release. People will need to show proof of residency, like a state ID, for the deal.
The Independent

In a new exhibition, photographers explore the roots of America’s political turmoil

From vaccinations to elections to policing, political common ground in America seems to be harder to find than ever. The split is born out in data too – a month before the 2020 election, according to Pew research, roughly 9 in 10 Republicans, and the same number of Democrats, worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.“Our crisis today is the clash between the nation’s traditional vision of itself – the American Dream – and the hard, discordant realities it lives with,” wrote Jerry Mason and Adolph Suehsdorf, the editors of the publication...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

The most exciting new hotels opening in Europe in 2022

While which destinations we will be able to travel to in the coming year remains slightly up in the air, if all goes to plan we should see the unveiling of a dazzling bunch of new European hotels. From a dolce vita inspired legend to several slick new city kids on the block, these are the ones to check into when restrictions allow.Please note that entry requirements, testing and quarantine regulations are subject to change at short notice across destinations worldwide.Mama Lisboa, Lisbon, PortugalOpening Jan 2022Known for its cheeky and affordable crashpads, French brand Mama Shelter will kick off the...
LIFESTYLE
nytco.com

The Magazine’s Newest “Eat” Columnists

We’re pleased to share that we are bringing on two new Eat columnists to write about cooking for The New York Times Magazine: Bryan Washington and Ligaya Mishan. Bryan and Ligaya fill the shoes of Tejal Rao and Gabrielle Hamilton, both of whom have finished up their impressive runs as Eat columnists, and join Dorie Greenspan and Eric Kim in the rotation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Dior reconstructs Paris in spectacular Fashion Week show

Dior took over Paris’ iconic Place de la Concorde for a menswear show Friday whose theme was none other than the city of Paris itself.Inside an annex, editors joined a front row including Naomi Campbell to marvel at the heritage house’s spectacular decor. It created a near-life size Parisian bridge, replete with fake birds and fake water lapping underneath via plasma screen, just for the 15-minute collection.Here are some highlights of the fall-winter 2022 menswear displays.DIOR’S CITY OF LIGHTParis Fashion Week is back from its virus-induced slumber. At least that was what some front-row fashion editors uttered upon seeing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
kennythepirate.com

A BIG Sign of Progress for the opening of EPCOT’s Newest Projects

“At last we see the light” towards progress at EPCOT’s newest projects. Check out the big milestone for both Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and also Connections Cafe and Eatery. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The coaster, called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, takes place...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy