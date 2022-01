Despite a global pandemic and one of the worst economic downturns in modern history, startup businesses continued to grow at a rapid rate in the United States in 2021. Although there are no final numbers yet at the time of this writing, new businesses starting in 2021 will almost certainly eclipse the record-breaking total of 4.4 million new businesses created in 2020 — the highest total on record and a 24% increase from 2019 (U.S. Census Bureau).

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO