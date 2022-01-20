ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filesystem v. partition

In lesson 17, the section on "Why Partition" introduces 6 reasons, namely:. Separation of user and application data from operating system files. Security enhancement by imposing different quotas and permissions for different system parts. Size...

The Independent

Microsoft launches Chromebook rival with specialised software for schools

Microsoft’s rival to Google’s Chromebooks is finally available for schools and students.In November the software giant announced Windows 11 SE, a version of its operating system that is designed specifically for classrooms. It said it would be available on low-cost devices, and is optimized for Edge, Microsoft Office, and the company’s other cloud-based tools like OneDrive.Users will not be able to download applications from the Windows Store because it is not available on the machine; instead, the computers have an authorized selection of apps that can be installed on it – such as Zoom and Google Chrome.The operating system has...
yourchoiceway.com

How To Partition Windows 10

It’s possible to create partitions and resize them without installing any extra software in Windows. Here’s how to do it. If you want to resize the partitions that have been allocated by your laptop manufacturer or split a large hard drive into multiple smaller drives, here’s how to do it in Windows.
softpedia.com

V-Ray Benchmark

Will offer users the ability to test their machines against three rendering engines, in order to find out how their systems fare under the inherent stress loads that are associated with graphical renderings. Select one of the three, included rendering engines, and you’re good to go with testing. Although...
adafruit.com

parsing and accessing floppy FAT filesystem in arduino

Having converted MFM pulses to sectors, you may be surprised to know its only a couple lines of code to have a microcontroller access the disk and underlying file structure. we use SdFat library, an SD card interface library that is really good, and subclass it to provide new functions for reading (and later, writing) sectors. then you can just treat the drive like a very small SD card. why does this work? turns out SD cards are pretty much the same as extremely large floppy drives: blocks of data are 512 bytes each, and both are formatted with the same kind of filesystem structure called FAT that was invented in 1977 for floppies but persists to this day. SdFat supports a particularly early and compact version called FAT12 and even does long filenames. now our arduino programs can access files on floppy drives with ease! – video.
linuxfoundation.org

Difficulties of system tuning

The lesson alludes to the fact that memory tuning is complex at best and based on the overwhelming number of available parameters, I'd like to suggest notwithstanding malfunctioning hardware/software, that load balancing should be used as a short-term tool to solve performance issues. In other words, restrict application usage until...
linuxfoundation.org

Where to submit outdated text of the LFS258 course?

While Ubuntu 18 bionic has become the typical version to deploy, the Kubernetes repository does not yet have matching binaries at the time of this writing. The xenial binaries can be used until an update is provided. Where is your feedback channel, so that I can submit outdated text?. Hi...
linuxfoundation.org

Swapping on SSD, and heavy swapping

Hello fellow future Linux admins ;-) Is there something to take care of when setting up swap space on an SSD?. In particular concerning the reliability of the system?. Below are my thoughts; what I am interested in is:. do you have own experiences in that regard? (the failures, the...
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 4.1 install chaincode package problem

Hi does anyone has faced the problem when trying to install the simple_chaincode package?. peer lifecycle chaincode install simple_chaincode.tar.gz Error: chaincode install failed with status: 500 - failed to invoke backing implementation of 'InstallChaincode': could not build chaincode: docker build failed: docker image build failed: docker build failed: Error returned from build: 254 "+ INPUT_DIR=/chaincode/input + OUTPUT_DIR=/chaincode/output + cp -R /chaincode/input/src/. /chaincode/output + cd /chaincode/output + '[' -f package-lock.json -o -f npm-shrinkwrap.json ] + npm ci '--only=production' npm ERR! code ENOENT npm ERR! syscall open npm ERR! path /chaincode/output/package.json npm ERR! errno -2 npm ERR! enoent ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/chaincode/output/package.json' npm ERR! enoent This is related to npm not being able to find a file. npm ERR! enoent npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in: npm ERR! /root/.npm/_logs/2022-01-19T21_48_57_903Z-debug.log.
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 4.5 Installing cri-o-runc

While doing lab 4.5 I found the following message:. cri-o-runc : Depends: libc6 (>= 2.28) but 2.27-3ubuntu1.4 is to be installed. E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages. I didn't have any issues previously, please help.
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 11.2 step 10. Curl respond 404!

ApiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: web-one labels: system: first spec: selector: matchLabels: system: first replicas: 1 template: metadata: labels: system: first spec: containers: - image: nginx:1.20.1 imagePullPolicy: Always name: nginx ports: - containerPort: 80 protocol: TCP. apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: web-two labels: system: secondary spec: selector: matchLabels:...
linuxfoundation.org

Using Chaos Engineering to Ensure Kubernetes Reliability

Kubernetes can dramatically improve your resource efficiency, save on compute costs, and accelerate software delivery. But the tradeoff for these is a more dynamic environment that can greatly increase the complexity of your systems and put you at risk of prolonged outages when incidents occur. In this session, we’ll discuss...
linuxfoundation.org

RISCV SDK with RUST support

Hello everyone,am trying to build SDK for RISC-V which supports RUST lang,so i can cross compile a file from my x86-linux-machine to RISC-V board(). Am a Newbie,can i get some help please??? i tried to add rust binary and trying to build SDK with rust support. but i couldn't accomplish it.
