Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is down 5.9% out of today's open as Wedbush downgrades to Neutral, seeing competitive threats and an ongoing headwind from Apple's iOS privacy changes. The company was punished with a 27% drop after its third-quarter report, where it took a hit from the changes to advertising identifiers in Apple's operating system. And "we've seen little evidence of progress against IDFA since Snap reported 3Q earnings, with our checks indicating continued headwinds across digital advertising," Wedbush says.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO