Volcano eruptions aren't something we talk about too much in Colorado. A shockwave from an erupted volcano passed through Colorado and most didn't even notice. I didn't feel it, did you? According to our partners at Denver 7, there was an undersea volcano eruption close to Tonga and its shockwaves made their way through Colorado on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service in Boulder also confirms the report. I remember seeing a friend in Los Angeles post that his city was under a tsunami advisory which, as you could imagine, isn't all that common in that area. The reason for that advisory across the entire west coast was caused by this volcanic eruption.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO