2023 RB Trey Holly picks up re-offer from LSU

One of the top in-state running backs for the 2023 cycle picked up a re-offer from the LSU Tigers. Trey Holly of Farmersville was originally offered in January of 2021 but a year later he picked up an offer from the new staff.

Holly tallied 2,633 yards and 33 touchdowns according to his MaxPreps profile.

With the chance that the Tigers might not land a running back in the 2022 class, the team will have pressure to land one or two in 2023. Holly would be one of the two that should be targeted in the 2023. Holly is the No. 2 running back in the state behind Baton Rouge’s Kaleb Jackson.

Both backs should be high priority targets in the ’23 cycle.

Trey Holly’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 15 26

Rivals 4 125 12 5

ESPN 4 125 8 4

On3 4 204 13 12

247 Composite 4 186 13 11

Vitals

Hometown Farmersville, Louisiana

Projected Position Running Back

Height 5-8

Weight 180

Recruitment

Originally offer on Jan. 15, 2021

Re-offered on Jan. 20, 2022

No visit scheduled

Offers

LSU

Arkansas

Auburn

Oklahoma State

Utah

Crystal Ball

Film

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB