Words of Grace

When we read about the work in Jesus’s life, He was often motivated by compassion and kindness. He modeled kindness for all of us who follow Him. When he fed crowds of people, it was because He was concerned about their hunger. When He healed the sick, it was not to show His power. In fact, if you recall, He often asked people not to tell anyone. He was just moved to compassion because of His kindness. One of the best known parables, the parable of the good Samaritan, is about one person helping another person in need. It’s all about human kindness.

