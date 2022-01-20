Words of Grace

We serve at Grace Lutheran Church and would like to share with you the early history of our congregation. Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jackson Center, Ohio, is celebrating “100 Years of Grace” this year of 2022. On March 23, 1922, 58 charter members followed the Lord’s direction to gather together to organize a Lutheran Church in the community and first worshipped together in the Seventh Day Baptist Church. In mid-1923 the congregation voted to build a sanctuary and dedicated their new building in June 1924. As the congregation continued to grow, the members voted to build a new church located on South Main Street which was completed and dedicated in April 1958. Since 1958 there have been several additions to the present church building including an office space, a new south entrance, a new steeple, and a shelter house.
