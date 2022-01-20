County creates Bullet care account

Sheriff Mike Slupe looks to make sure Bullet, the K-9 officer who served with the county’s law-enforcement arm for nearly a decade, doesn’t have a “ruff” retirement. The sheriff on Wednesday asked the county government to establish a retired...
(Getty Images)
Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus. You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form.
Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated.
CLICK...
HUNTSVILLE — A joint operation between the 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the TN Dept. of Corrections, and local law enforcement agencies has netted 67 arrests throughout the district, District Attorney General Jared Effler announced Monday. Effler said Operation Accountability, a first-of-its-kind operation, was conducted in five...
Elbert County recently launched a new website to boost economic development in the county. The website is designed to help current and prospective business owners better navigate the explosive growth of Elizabeth and surrounding areas, find available properties, and learn about the values and diverse lifestyle of Elbert County residents.
It shouldn’t take legislation for people to do the right and smart thing — but that’s where we are on traffic safety in Ohio. The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety organization put Ohio on the low end in the Roadmap report they publish regularly.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Council approved a $50,000 Animal Care grant at the meeting. The grant is from Maddie's Fund and will allow Greenville Animal Care to provide behavior training and support for dogs and cats most at risk of being surrendered to a shelter by an owner.
Student Arrests in Allegheny County Schools: The Need for Transparency and Accountability is a new research report published by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. The report finds that student arrests or referrals to police occur more often than are documented by schools. The report also finds that students in Allegheny County are more likely to be arrested at school than students elsewhere in Pennsylvania. Arrests and referrals fall disproportionately on Black students and students with disabilities.
The Butler County Prison is in a 10-day lockdown because six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. The 10-day lockdown began Monday when the number of inmates that tested positive exceeded four, which triggers a lockdown, Warden Joe Demore told the county prison board Tuesday. Inmates with cases of COVID...
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Knox County Health Dept. say the Omicron variant accounted for 70% of COVID-19 cases as of New Year’s, but now that number has likely increased. As of Wednesday morning, according to the Knox County Health Department’s Facebook Page, there are...
Riverside County’s animal shelters are offering fee-waived adoptions through Jan. 31 as part of a campaign to promote big dogs. The Live Large campaign begins Saturday (Jan. 15). Best Friends Animal Society launched the campaign and 20-some public shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations in California are participating. Riverside County’s...
CHILTON – Calumet County is collaborating with Child Care Resource and Referral to try to provide relief for child care providers and workers in the county. The Calumet County Board of Supervisors recently approved ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for an Early Childhood Stabilization Program designed to help child care providers retain staff through training and bonuses.
Jackson County Health and Human Services is asking for the public's help as the community continues to experience limitations in the amount of COVID-19 tests that are available, according to a press release from the department. As COVID-19 cases surge, the medical community is doing everything it can to meet...
GRANT COUNTY – There’s good news for folks who want to volunteer locally. Grant County Economic Development Director Tory Stinnett announced the creation of Volunteer Grant County, a platform specifically for volunteer efforts:. “It would be a great place for folks to say, ‘I like X, Y and...
An investigation is underway into apparent “accounting irregularities” in the Johnson County District Court Clerk’s Office after court administrators determined some of the irregularities could be illegal and notified federal investigators. Few details have been released about the investigation, including the nature of the alleged irregularities, when...
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cost of a doctors visit without insurance can be extremely expensive. In Sevier County people are waiting months for care, but Thursday one group changed that. A health fair at Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic brought in medical experts and students studying medicine from ETSU...
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fundraiser has been created to pay for impound fees for the limo that crashed into a creek in Bourbon County on New Year’s Eve. The limo’s owner has appropriately named the GoFundMe page “New Year’s Limo Fun, Gone Wrong”.
BANGOR — A local organization wants to combat what they say is three crises happening in Penobscot County. May a small village for the unhoused do the trick?. “You know addressing concerns about those three crises insufficient affordable housing, insufficient care for people suffering from substance abuse disorders, or other brain illnesses ARPA money can be used for that,” said Doug Dunbar, co-founder of Penobscot County Cares.
CALHOUN COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Emergency services in the Panhandle are growing. Monday, community members and local officials held a ribbon cutting for the ShandsCair Five helicopter now stationed at the Calhoun County Airport. This asset decked out in Florida Gator colors will serve as an ICU space in the air and will speed up […]
It's been great to witness the outpouring of kindness toward others from some Butler County residents in recent weeks as initiatives aimed at helping others have drawn volunteers, despite freezing temperatures, a snowstorm and the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. But it's great to see our furry, four-legged friends...
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Beaver County once again has survived a major snowstorm, clearing the roads for its citizens in the process. The process however, has drawn concerns from Public Works director Dan Colville about the amount of staff who worked to clear the roads—and the amount of staff who didn’t.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Sheriff of Ross County issued an addendum to a death report of a local public official after the Sheriff said miscommunication between a dispatcher and a 9-1-1 caller led to an inaccurate police report. Sheriff George Lavender said that his office responded to the death...
Comments / 0