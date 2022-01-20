ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Senator proposes November vote to create partisan Legislature

By DON WALTON Lincoln Journal Star
Star-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Julie Slama of Sterling introduced legislation Thursday calling for a general election vote in November on a proposed constitutional amendment that would transform Nebraska's unique nonpartisan Legislature into a partisan body. "It's high time we end the idolatrous practice of celebrating Nebraska's nonpartisan unicameral simply because it's unique,"...

starherald.com

iheart.com

Measure introduced to make Nebraska legislature partisan again

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska State Senator introduces measure that would make the state's Legislature partisan again. On Thursday, Senator Julie Slama introduced LR282CA, which would return Nebraska to a partisan Legislature. Slama said of the measure, “LR282CA will offer transparency to voters in Nebraska’s elections, ending the dubious practice of inferring one party affiliation during campaign season, while registering as the other. There is no evidence to support claims Nebraska’s nonpartisan Legislature offers any benefit to Nebraskans in policy outcomes. No other states in America have adopted and maintained a similar form of government. It’s high time we end the idolatrous practice of celebrating Nebraska’s nonpartisan Unicameral simply because it's ‘unique.’ This form of government has failed to address structural issues in our state- from property taxes and school funding to Second Amendment rights- on the altar of being ‘special.’ This measure brings a renewed transparency to the Nebraska Legislature.”
LINCOLN, NE
Star-Herald

Resolution calling for convention of states advances to final-round debate

A resolution calling for a convention of states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution cleared a second-round vote in the Legislature on Thursday. Although opponents to the resolution (LR14) from Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings had signaled their intent to push debate to a cloture vote in an effort to sink it, a filibuster never materialized.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfdi.com

Democrats raise concerns over redistricting proposal in the Kansas Legislature

Republican legislators in Kansas are pursuing a redistricting proposal that would remove Democratic voters from the Kansas-City area swing district currently held by the state’s only Democratic member of Congress. Democrats fear that new political boundaries will make it harder for Democratic U.S. Representative Sharice Davids to win reelection...
ABQJournal

Proposal for vote of no confidence in Senate president fails

SANTA FE — A proposed vote of no confidence in Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart failed Sunday during a private caucus meeting of Senate Democrats. The scope of the disagreement within the caucus isn’t necessarily clear, as caucus meetings are held in private. But the motion came...
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Julie Slama
cbs19news

Partisan divide on COVID policy widens in state legislatures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Political divisions about coronavirus policies are evident as state lawmakers across the country are beginning their third year of sessions dealing with another spike in COVID-19 cases. In some Democratic-led states, lawmakers are meeting remotely or requiring proof of vaccination for members to appear in...
NebraskaTV

Legislature proposes limits on casinos in state

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new proposal is trying to set up rules for expanding gambling in Nebraska. According to one of these rules, casinos in the state would have to be at least 50 miles apart. Voters approved casinos at race tracks back in 2020. That includes Fonner Park,...
KEYT

The epic standoff that created the 60-vote Senate

Democrats failed spectacularly this week to change filibuster rules in the Senate. The total collapse of Democrats’ effort to enact a national voting rights standard. The 60-vote threshold to overcome the filibuster and pass legislation in the Senate seems as immovable as ever. But the 60-vote threshold is relatively...
The Independent

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

Democrats were picking up the pieces Thursday following the collapse of their top-priority voting rights legislation, with some shifting their focus to a narrower bipartisan effort to repair laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election. Though their bid to dramatically rewrite U.S. election law failed during a high-stakes Senate floor showdown late Wednesday, Democrats insisted their brinksmanship has made the new effort possible, forcing Republicans to relent, even if just a little, and engage in bipartisan negotiations. The nascent push is focused on the Electoral Count Act, an 1887 law that created the convoluted...
