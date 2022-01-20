Senator proposes November vote to create partisan Legislature

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska State Senator introduces measure that would make the state's Legislature partisan again. On Thursday, Senator Julie Slama introduced LR282CA, which would return Nebraska to a partisan Legislature. Slama said of the measure, “LR282CA will offer transparency to voters in Nebraska’s elections, ending the dubious practice of inferring one party affiliation during campaign season, while registering as the other. There is no evidence to support claims Nebraska’s nonpartisan Legislature offers any benefit to Nebraskans in policy outcomes. No other states in America have adopted and maintained a similar form of government. It’s high time we end the idolatrous practice of celebrating Nebraska’s nonpartisan Unicameral simply because it's ‘unique.’ This form of government has failed to address structural issues in our state- from property taxes and school funding to Second Amendment rights- on the altar of being ‘special.’ This measure brings a renewed transparency to the Nebraska Legislature.”

