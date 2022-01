Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 24 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 13 LSU on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “I was really proud of our guys. I really felt the last couple days that they have gotten really locked in. LSU plays much different than most teams. They switch one through five. They do a terrific job of mixing their defenses and trying to score a lot off of those defenses. The only thing that concerned me at the start of the game was, I do think we can shoot the three ball, when we shoot it on our terms. I thought after we made some early and our building—again, I think it’s the best—I thought our players got a little emotional because we still wanted to play inside-out, trying to get to the foul line. And not that (we were taking) bad threes—I don’t know if we forced any of them—but we wanted good movement, ball reverses to get us a chance to get the ball moving to try and get into some cracks, get some slip screens and actions like that.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO