I Bought This 2-in-1 Hot Pot and Grill I Saw on TikTok, and It's a Mealtime Game Changer

I've recently heard people referring to our present circumstances as "March 689th, 2020" and "entering our junior year of Covid," and this barely registered to me as odd. Though I've gotten better about delineating weekdays from weekends, as well as knowing which month it is and what an appropriate bedtime might be, the days are still drifting into one another in a ceaseless Blursday. I try to seek comfort and pleasure from that where I can; the memory of last night's delightful chicken and dumplings or lamb curry make a compelling argument for getting out of bed and revisiting it for breakfast, lunch, or both. My husband Douglas would – broadly speaking – rather eat his own socks than voluntarily sit down to the same meal two days in a row. "Used food," he's been known to call it, and fine, more for me.

