100%: Chief Medical Officer Says All US Olympians Vaccinated

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, is stepping down from his position, it has been announced.One of England’s most recognisable and trusted medics of the pandemic, Prof Van-Tam is set to return to the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Nottingham, where he has been on secondment from since 2017. He will continue to work for the government until the end of March.According to The Times, the decision to leave the role is not related to recent political events. However, the loss of “JVT” comes as a further blow for prime minister Boris...

U.K. ・ 9 DAYS AGO