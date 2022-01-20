2023 TE Lafayette Kaiuway offered by FSU

Terrell Buckley and head coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to part ways. The announcement cam from Buckley via Twitter on Friday. "Ole Miss Football and I have agreed to part ways," Buckley began on Twitter. "Thank you for the opportunity. The improvement we made defensively from year 1 to year 2 was awesome. Players, you know were my heart is concerning you guys. Oxford is a special place. Thank you to the entire Univ. of Miss. family."

