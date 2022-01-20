ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Wildlife Officials Give Dozens of Alligators Baths After Diesel Spill Contaminates Louisiana Wetland

By Dac Collins
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zejQ_0drP6Gy700
In addition to scrubbing the diesel off the alligators' hides, wildlife rehabilitators also had to brush their teeth. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Wildlife officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent days scrubbing dozens of alligators last week after a diesel spill caused extensive environmental damage to a wetland area near New Orleans. LDWF confirmed that the spill killed approximately 2,300 fish and more than 100 other animals, including snakes, birds, eels, and crabs, according to the Associated Press.

Officials with the agency also captured nearly 130 animals for rehabilitation, including more than 70 alligators that were coated in diesel. Wildlife rehabilitators then set about the unpleasant and unusual task of deep-cleaning the gators. LDWF oil spill coordinator Laura Carver told the Associated Press that this process required eight people per alligator. Four were designated as “holders”, while the others hosed and scrubbed the tough-skinned reptiles—a few of which were more than 8 feet long.

Then came the really fun part: cleaning the alligators’ teeth. Carver said rehabilitators used “an old-fashioned mop handle” made of wood to hold each alligator’s jaw open so they could scrub its teeth with hot water and Dawn dish soap. “They literally get their mouths washed out with soap. But it’s the only thing that works,” Carver said. She also added that, to her knowledge, the agency has never had to rehabilitate that many alligators at one time. Altogether, LDWF had rescued 78 alligators as of Friday, Jan. 15. Three of these gators were euthanized, while 33 of them had already been cleaned, rehabilitated, and released into the Bayou Savage National Wildlife Refuge approximately 10 miles from the spill site.

The spill that was discovered on Dec. 27 was traced to a pipeline that had ruptured near a levee in St. Bernand Parish, which lies just east of New Orleans. Known as the Meraux Pipeline, the 16-inch-diameter, 125-mile-long pipeline runs from Chalmette to a storage terminal in Collins, Mississippi. It is owned and operated by Collins Pipeline Co., a subsidiary of New Jersey-based PBF Energy, which owns the Chalmette petroleum refinery along with five other refineries in the U.S. According to the A.P., federal records show that the company knew the pipeline was badly corroded. An October 2020 inspection of the line revealed extensive corrosion along the same 22-foot section of pipe that ruptured in late December.

State and federal officials say that Collins Pipeline Co. shut down the pipeline as soon as the ruptured pipe was discovered, but by that point, more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel had already spilled into the wetlands surrounding the levee. Michael Karlovich, vice president of communications for PBF Energy, told CNN that as of Jan. 13, the company had recovered more than 320,000 gallons of diesel fuel from the spill site.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outdoor Life

Two Years of Hurricanes Have Caused $579 Million in Damages to Louisiana Fisheries

In the past two years, four hurricanes in Louisiana have caused an estimated $579 million in damages to the state’s coastal fisheries, according to findings published this month. The study, which was conducted by the Louisiana Department of Fisheries and Wildlife and the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center, found that Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta were costly by causing 30 percent of that damage in 2020, but that Hurricane Ida in 2021 caused the remaining 70 percent of damage.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Anti-Hunters Are Trying to End Beagle Training and Field Trials with Rabbits in New Hampshire

Anti-hunters are squaring off against rabbit hunters in the New Hampshire legislature with a bill that would restrict trainers’ use of snowshoe hares and rabbits. House Bill 1308 would “prohibit the capture, possession and propagation of hares and rabbits for hunting dog training and field trials.” Trainers and beagle club members say the use of capturing wild hares or rabbits for training is common and ethical. Supporters of the bill counter that removal of the hares from home habitat, along with training methods, is harmful and cruel.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
New Orleans, LA
Pets & Animals
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Chalmette, LA
Outdoor Life

Video: Florida Man Attacked by Black Bear on His Porch While Defending His Dogs

A black bear attacked a man on his porch in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Wednesday night. A doorbell camera captured footage of the scuffle that ensued when the bear came through the doorway of his screened-in porch and tried to grab one of his dogs. The man rushed to defend his dogs, and was able to keep them out of harm’s way while he briefly wrestled with the bear and shoved it back outside.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Outdoor Life

Tsunami Evict 2000 Review: A Lot of Power in a Small Package

When I think of the different kinds of inshore fishing I do, the one that’s the hardest on a reel’s gear train is blackfish (Tautog) jigging. It requires hard hooksets that transition quickly to putting pressure on a fish to move it away from structure. As the jigs are almost never heavier than one ounce, this is a light-tackle technique that ideally employs reels no larger than a 2500 size, so I decided to try it with my Tsunami Evict 2000. The reel turned out to be a lightweight miniature winch, and I soon found it useful for all my Florida fishing.
KAYAK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Wetlands#Oil Spill#The Associated Press
Outdoor Life

Threatened Gulf Sturgeon Spotted for the First Time in 25 Years Near Jackson, Mississippi

Fisheries scientists and conservationists are cheering the recent discovery of a 17-year old threatened Gulf sturgeon in Mississippi’s Peal River. The 5-foot long fish was detected at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park in Jackson, Mississippi, this past spring, according to a Facebook post by the Pearl Riverkeeper, a non-profit that conserves the Pearl River watershed.
JACKSON, MS
Outdoor Life

A Public-Access Lawsuit in Montana’s Crazy Mountains Claims Forest Service Is Catering to Private Landowners

The U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana, convened yesterday to hear arguments in a lawsuit regarding public access to established hiking trails in Montana’s Crazy Mountains. The lawsuit—which was filed against the U.S. Forest Service by Friends of the Crazy Mountains, the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Enhancing Montana’s Wildlife and Habitat, and the Skyline Sportsmen’s Association in June 2019—contends that the Forest Service is abdicating its duty to uphold and defend public access to established trails in the Crazy Mountains.
BILLINGS, MT
Outdoor Life

Hawaiian Axis Deer Are Causing Such Bad Erosion, the Sea Is Turning Brown

On the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Molokai, axis deer have boomed in number to such an extent that they are denuding ranch lands and native forests. Some areas have been so ravaged by herds of axis deer that they resemble moonscapes. Without native vegetation, erosion is a major problem, and topsoil run-offs can spoil pristine beaches, according to a Jan. 13 report from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

Wisconsin Hunters Pass on Locked-Up Bucks, Use Angle Grinder to Free Them

Two deer hunters in Wisconsin saved a pair of rutting bucks from a slow and almost certain death this deer season. After a tip about two nice 8-pointers that had locked their racks together on their property, landowners Troy Rebarchek and Tami Keenan considered tagging them. But fair-chase ethics won the day, and Rebarchek was able to cut away enough of their racks to set both bucks free while his wife, Keenan, filmed from a safe distance. The incident happened just before Christmas, but the video has been gaining traction on social media and local news stations this week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outdoor Life

Best Backpacking Food of 2022

Packing smart and light for the backcountry doesn’t have to mean “roughing it” on quality. In fact, my goal for every trip is to do the opposite. It’s great to be as comfortable as possible, and you can do that without bringing your whole fridge with you. And sometimes that comfort can come in a shockingly light package. The best backpacking food is lightweight, crammed with calories and nutrients, and yes, actually tastes good. Your meals’ quality, the waste you’ll need to pack out, and the length of your trip are all critical to consider before heading into the backcountry. Poor planning can could leave you hungry at best, and at worst, it could get you killed.
RECIPES
Outdoor Life

Warm Water, Drought Conditions Take Heavy Toll on Endangered Salmon in California

Nearly all of the winter-run chinook salmon that hatched in the Sacramento River in 2021 were wiped out over the course of last year. Fisheries managers and scientists say this massive die-off was mainly due to high water temperatures in the Sacramento River, but they also point to vitamin deficiencies as a contributing factor, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Outdoor Life

Aoudad in West Texas: Is the “Poor Man’s Sheep Hunt” Really a Sheep Hunt?

My stomach churned as I climbed the steep canyon wall. We’d seen the ram go down and out of sight as he crested the sharp ridgeline, but that brought little comfort. I’ve seen several animals disappear under similar circumstances. We didn’t talk. We urgently picked our way up a small chute that led to the last place we’d seen the ram. “I need to catch my breath before we pop over. Things might happen quick,” I said to my guide Trent. We stopped for a few seconds in the cool late-afternoon shade cast by the summit of the rocky, cactus-covered ridgeline. I put a round in the chamber and we slowly moved forward. This was not how I’d imagined my first aoudad hunt would go.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Wildlife Officers Rescue Bull Moose From a Colorado Basement by Cutting Off Its Antlers

Elk and moose are on the loose in Colorado’s Front Range, and wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife have had to rescue animals in suburban areas on two separate occasions so far this week. On Monday, Jan. 10, CPW officers rescued a moose that had become trapped in a basement in Breckenridge. And on Tuesday, officers freed an elk that had become entangled in rope and was temporarily snagged on a tree in Golden.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Outdoor Life

Virginia to Hold First-Ever Managed Elk Hunt This Fall

Virginia will hold its first-ever managed elk hunt this fall. The hunt will take place inside the state’s Elk Management Zone, which includes all of Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise Counties, and the special season will run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14. Five antlered elk tags will be made available to the hunting public, and these tags will be distributed through the Inaugural Virginia Elk Hunt Lottery. Both resident and non-resident hunters can apply for the lottery anytime between Feb. 1 and March 30.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outdoor Life

Maryland Archer Sets Virginia Blue Catfish State Record

In a Jan. 6 Facebook post, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced that William Bates Jr. of Waldorf, Maryland, set the Virginia archery record for blue catfish after he connected on a 62-pound, 4-ounce giant. Bates arrowed the oversize cat Oct. 1, 2021 in Occoquan Bay, located near...
WALDORF, MD
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
188
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy