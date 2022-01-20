ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Famous Yellowstone Grizzly “Snow” Shown Taking a Nap on a Tree

By Doc Holliday
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hope you're having a relaxing day although I doubt you're kicking back as much as a famous Yellowstone grizzly named "Snow" who napped in a most unusual way as a new video share shows. It's no secret that this moment didn't happen...

espnwesterncolorado.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park

Twenty of Yellowstone National Park's renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in recent months — the most killed by hunting in a single season since the predators were reintroduced to the region more than 25 years ago, according to park officials.Fifteen wolves were shot after roaming across the park's northern border into Montana according to figures released to The Associated Press. Five more died in Idaho and Wyoming Park officials said in a statement to AP that the deaths mark “a significant setback for the species’ long-term viability and for wolf research."...
ANIMALS
KEYT

Wyoming tries again to remove Yellowstone grizzly protection

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has asked the federal government to remove protections from grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park. If approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the request could allow the animals to be hunted. Wyoming officials say in their petition Monday the bears have recovered from as few as 136 animals in the 1970s to more than 1,000 today. The federal government removed protections for Yellowstone’s grizzlies in 2017. Wyoming and Idaho were set to allow grizzly hunting when a judge restored those protections under the Endangered Species Act. The Center for Biological Diversity says grizzly delisting still isn’t supported by science.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Lake#Nap#Tree#Cbs#Cbs News
101.9 KING FM

Famous Wyoming Grizzly Felicia Out of the Den, Playing with Cubs

Grizzly #863 aka Felicia is one of Wyoming's most loved and controversial bears. She's recently been spotted out of the den playing with her two young cubs. Big time respect to Greg Balvin for this tender bear video moment. You rarely get to see a grizzly mom truly playing with her cubs like Felicia is doing here. Both cubs convince her to somersault down the hill with her periodically checking for predators nearby.
WYOMING STATE
1230 ESPN

Huge Moose Stuck in Colorado Basement Rescued by Wildlife Officers

Colorado Wildlife seems to be getting tired of winter a little early this year after two examples in the past week of animals coming inside to places they do not belong. Can you imagine coming home at the end of the day and finding a giant moose walking around in your basement? What about spending a day on the ski slopes in Vail, Colorado, and then coming back to your condo to find a mountain lion running around in the lobby? It's been that kind of week so far.
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Wyoming News

Yellowstone plans for 150th anniversary party

Powell Tribune POWELL – Yellowstone National Park officials are ramping up plans for its 150th birthday celebration. However, thanks to the global pandemic, the party will be somewhat subdued. “COVID-19 makes it difficult to plan large events. As of this point, we will not have any large major events in the park,” said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly. ...
LIFESTYLE
1230 ESPN

Herd of More than a Thousand Elk Seen Running at Soapstone Prairie

Coloradans are lucky to be able to coexist with so many amazing different species of wildlife on a regular basis. Some locals even have wildlife that stops by to visit right in their own backyards, including bears, bobcats, moose, and deer. This week, a cattle rancher in Northern Colorado witnessed...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: When Does ‘6666’ Take Place?

Now that “Yellowstone” Season 4 has wrapped and “1883” continues its Season 1 debut, fans are thinking ahead to the next Taylor Sheridan show. Almost a year ago in February 2021, Paramount Plus announced “1883” and a second “Yellowstone” spin-off series called “6666.” While we know that “1883” follows the Dutton ancestors on their journey West, we know very little about the spin-off about the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas.
TV SERIES
1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 1230AM has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1230espn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy