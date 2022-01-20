New Rifles of 2022 from SHOT SHOW and Beyond

Rifles designed for long-range competition, like the Savage Impulse Elite Precision, are well represented among the new rifles of 2022. Tanner Denton

Among the new rifles of 2022 we’ll be looking at this year are a number of models that were introduced at some point in 2021. Point is, we’re being a little less rigid when it comes to the definition of “new” since so many of these rifles have yet to make it to dealers’ shelves in meaningful numbers. Hopefully, by the third quarter of this year (yeah, it is probably going to be that long) we’ll start to see things being to return to some semblance of normal with respect to the availability of firearms and ammo.

As for rifle trends, we’re seeing more of what we’ve been experiencing these last few years. That means a lot of precision rifles for long-range work, some of which are built with hunters in mind, and others that are strictly for competition. Lightweight rifles made with carbon-fiber barrels, carbon-fiber stocks, and lightweight alloy receivers are still a thing. And short-barreled rifles in the Scout-rifle mold also remain in vogue.

Accuracy International’s AT-X is a new platform designed for long-range rifle competitions. Accuracy International

Accuracy International AT-X

This newest addition to the Accuracy International family is the company’s first effort to create a rifle for competition rather than one whose primary mission is combat. The AT-X incorporates many features from its battlefield brethren, including the distinctive bolt style and geometry, the presence of ample key-slot mounting points for accessories, and butt stock furniture. The bolt has six lugs, consisting of two rows of three, and uses the excellent AW-style three-position safety.

There are key differences as well, however. It has a lower bore access for better recoil management. The action sits lower in the chassis for a more compact profile and better maneuverability in and around barricades. The trigger can be tuned with two spring kits: a light and heavy version. The heavy spring, which is what the rifle comes with, adjusts from 1.5 to 2.75 pounds, while the light spring kit drops the trigger weight from 1.5 pounds to 12 ounces.

The stock on the AT-X is fixed but the cheek piece and recoil pad can be tuned for a precise fit.

One feature I like is the addition of the key slot cuts above the magazine well to mount a match-saver, stage timer, or any of the other gizmos that competitors roll with. It ships with a 10-round double-stack magazine and is available in 6.5 Creedmoor. This year, AI is planning to introduce a folding hinge that can be retrofit on the stock and a system of weights.

Accuracy International AT-X Specs

Action: Six-lug, turn bolt

Six-lug, turn bolt Barrel: Quick change, 24-inch, threaded 5/8-24

Quick change, 24-inch, threaded 5/8-24 Stock: Available colors include black, dark earth, elite sand, red, and blue

Available colors include black, dark earth, elite sand, red, and blue Cartridges: 6.5 Creedmoor

6.5 Creedmoor MSRP: $4,995

The B&T SPR300 Pro is a hyper-accurate and quiet .300 Blackout designed for deployment in urban environments. B&T USA

B&T USA SPR300 PRO

If you were to configure the ultimate close-quarters discrete urban precision rifle it would probably look a lot like the B&T SPR300 PRO. With its folding stock, included suppressor, .300 Blackout chambering, and Jason Bourne looks, it maxes out the cool factor. But, as usual, cool costs, and the SPR300 will set you back about five grand.

It is one of those rare suppressed rifles that is as quiet as Hollywood portrays. The suppressor sleeves deep back over the barrel and is held in place by two sets of threads. The volume of gas that the can is able to accommodate is one reason the SPR300 is so quiet.

The stock folds for compact transport and adjusts for length of pull. A Picatinny rail runs along the top of the receiver and extends to the bridge that straddles the barrel. The stock also has sections of rail at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock for additional mounting options.

During SHOT Show range day, Editor-in-Chief Alex Robison had no problem shooting the rifle on steel out to 200 yards and was impressed by the quality of the SPR300’s trigger. To take some of the sting out of the rifle’s cost, it comes with everything except the glass. It ships with the suppressor, a bipod, scope rings, and one hard and one soft case.

B&T USA SPR300 PRO Specs

Action: Two-lug bolt

Two-lug bolt Barrel: 9.8-inch suppressed

9.8-inch suppressed Stock: Folding, adjustable

Folding, adjustable Trigger : Timney adjustable

: Timney adjustable MSRP: $5,200

Bergara Premier Divide

Combining a carbon-fiber barrel of their own make with an AG Composite carbon-fiber stock, Bergara has created a rifle that blends lightweight hunting performance with a tactical flair.

The Premier Divide is designed for the weight-conscious long-range enthusiast. It has a two-lug bolt with a floating bolt head, which can help the lugs self-center in the chamber and is a boon to accuracy. The rifle is fitted with a TriggerTech trigger and is available in 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win., and .300 Win. Mag. It feeds with AICS-pattern magazines.

The stock has dual swivel studs on the fore-end, a nearly vertical grip, an undercut section (aka sniper hook) for control with the off hand, and an adjustable cheekpiece. Barrel length on the 6.5 Creed and .308 is 22 inches, and 24 inches with the 6.5 PRC and .300 Win. Mag. Published weights on the rifle are between 7.2 and 7.4 pounds.

Bergara Premier Divide Specs

Action: Two-lug bolt

Two-lug bolt Barrel: Carbon fiber with muzzle break, No. 6 Contour

Carbon fiber with muzzle break, No. 6 Contour Stock: AG Composites carbon-fiber adjustable

AG Composites carbon-fiber adjustable Cartridges: 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag.

6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag. Price: $2,499

The Bergara Premier MGLite is well suited for “hunter” class long-range rifle competitions. Bergara

Bergara Premier MGLite

This lightweight chassis rifle is going to be right at home in long-range hunting-style competitions like the NRL Hunter series. While metal chassis guns are a common sight in competitions where a “light” gun tips the scales at 16 pounds, very few have been able to make the 12-pound cutoff when equipped with a precision scope and bipod. The MGLite is blessed with a stock designed by XLR that weighs just 28 ounces, thanks to its magnesium-alloy construction and carbon-fiber furniture. The stock has a built-in bubble level and an ARCA rail that runs along the underside of the fore-end. The rifle is equipped with a TriggerTech trigger and is offered in 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win. and .300 Win. Mag. Barrel lengths vary from 22 to 24 inches.

Speaking of the barrel, the MGLite uses Bergara’s own “Cure” carbon-fiber barrels. This puts the naked weight of the rifle (sans scope and magazine) from 6.6 to 6.8 pounds. The treaded barrel comes with a radial muzzle break. The receiver is a two-lug turnbolt with a two-position safety and comes drilled and tapped for bases, which are not included.

Bergara Premier MGLite Specs

Action: Two-lug bolt

Two-lug bolt Stock: XLR magnesium-alloy chassis

XLR magnesium-alloy chassis Barrel: Carbon fiber with radial muzzle break

Carbon fiber with radial muzzle break Cartridges: 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag.

6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag. Price: $2,149

The BA30 is a straight-pull bolt action based on an AR-15 platform. Bushmaster

Bushmaster BA30

Bushmaster’s first new rifle in the post-Remington Arms Company era is, surprisingly, not a semi-auto. Instead, the company has introduced the BA30, a straight-pull rifle with lots of AR-compatible components. The modular design allows shooters to swap barrels and switch the bolt from one side of the upper to the other for ambidextrous operation. Currently, the rifle is being offered in 6.5 Creedmoor and .308 Win. and carries a $1,799 price tag. Bushmaster lists the available barrel lengths at 18- and 24-inches. The stock has a minimalistic look with separate adjustments for cheek piece height and length of pull. The handguard has a Picatinny rail that runs along the top and M-Lok slots along the sides for mounting accessories.

Bushmaster BA 30 Specs

Action: Bolt, straight pull

Bolt, straight pull Barrel: Interchangeable, 18- or 24-inch length

Interchangeable, 18- or 24-inch length Cartridges: 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win.

6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win. MSRP: $1,799

The Christensen Arms Ridgeline Scout is offered in .223 Rem., 6.5 Creedmoor, .300 Blackout or .308 Win. Christensen Arms

Christensen Arms Ridgeline Scout

Scout rifles have an enduring appeal for shooters, so it never surprises me when a gun maker trots out a new short-barreled bolt gun that’s fed with a detachable magazine. This recurring trend is fueled in part by the romance affiliated with the Scout rifle’s origins, which dates to the late 1960s and was popularized by the late, great Jeff Cooper. But it also a testament to the utility of the platform—a handy nimble shooter that can be used for a variety of shooting chores, from hunting to personal protection.

To that end, Christensen has taken their excellent Ridgeline platform and cut the barrel down to 16 inches and fitted it with a 3-prong flash hider. The rifle comes with a 10-round AICS magazine, a Picatinny rail on the receiver, TriggerTech trigger, and a short Picatinny rail section on the fore-end that incorporates a short barricade block.

The barrel is carbon-fiber wrapped around a button-rifled blank of 416R stainless steel, and the stock is a carbon-fiber composite, so the base rifle weighs just a touch over 5 and a half pounds. The rifle can be had in .223 Rem., 6.5 Creedmoor, .300 Blackout, or .308 Win.

Christensen Arms Ridgeline Scout Specs

Action: Two-lug bolt

Two-lug bolt Stock: Carbon fiber composite sporter

Carbon fiber composite sporter Barrel: 16-inch carbon fiber with flash hider

16-inch carbon fiber with flash hider Cartridges: .223 Rem., 6.5 Creedmoor, .300 BLK, .308 Win.

.223 Rem., 6.5 Creedmoor, .300 BLK, .308 Win. Cost: $2,199

The CVA Cascade SB comes with a two-piece scope mount and threaded barrel.

CVA Cascade SB

Here’s another short-barreled offering that is well-suited for hunting from a blind, shooting suppressed, or for hauling around in the back of your truck. The CVA Cascade SB builds on the successful (and appealingly affordable) Cascade platform and comes in three initial chamberings: 6.5 Creedmoor, .300 BLK, and .308 Win.

The .308 and 6.5 have 18-inch barrels, while the .300 BLK comes with a 16.5-inch pipe. All are threaded 5/8-24. The rifle is finished in matte black for a minimal visual signature. The metalwork has a Cerakote finish and the synthetic stock is cloaked in Veil Tac Black.

The receiver is a 3-lug bolt-action with a 70-degree bolt throw and is fed with a 4-round detachable box magazine. The stock comes fitted with two swivel studs on the fore-end.

CVA Cascade SB Specs

Action: Three-lug bolt

Three-lug bolt Stock: Synthetic

Synthetic Barrel: 18 inch (6.5 Creed, .308 Win.) and 16.5 inch (.300 BLK), threaded

18 inch (6.5 Creed, .308 Win.) and 16.5 inch (.300 BLK), threaded Cartridges: 6.5 Creedmoor, .300 BLK, .308 Win.

6.5 Creedmoor, .300 BLK, .308 Win. MSRP: $670

The new CZ 600 series is a marked departure from the company’s previous centerfire rifle designs. CZ-USA

CZ-USA 600

CZ isn’t fooling around. The new 600-series marks a clean break with the centerfire rifles the company has made before. CZ believes so strongly in this new platform that they have ditched all previous models and action designs and are going all-in with this modular and modern system. The action has six lugs (two rows of three), and as such, features a short bolt throw for quick, snappy handling. Barrels, which are held in place by three fasteners on the underside of the receiver, can be quickly swapped out by the user, giving the rifle multi-caliber capability.

The actions come in three sizes: a mini for the .223, short for .308-sized cartridges and the 6.5 PRC, and long for .30/06 and .300 Win. Mag. The user-adjustable trigger is one of the most idiot-proof we’ve seen with four pre-set trigger weight options that are selectable with an Allen wrench. The vertically oriented safety, which runs through the wrist of the grip, will be an adjustment for some shooters, but once you get the feel for it, it is easy to manipulate. The 600 comes in four versions initially in the U.S.: the Alpha, the Range, the Lux, and the Trail. Prices for the base-line Alpha start at a budget-friendly $749 and top out at $1,199 for the Range.

CZ-USA 600 Specs

Action: Three-lug in two rows, for six lugs total (mini action only has 3 lugs)

Three-lug in two rows, for six lugs total (mini action only has 3 lugs) Barrel: Quick remove and replace design with three Torx fasteners, threaded

Quick remove and replace design with three Torx fasteners, threaded Trigger: Four user adjustable settings from 1.3 to 3 pounds

Four user adjustable settings from 1.3 to 3 pounds Cartridges: Varies by model but initial offerings include: .223 Rem., 7.62×39, 224 Valkyrie, .308 Win., 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .30/06 Sprg., .300 Win. Mag., and 8x57JS

Varies by model but initial offerings include: .223 Rem., 7.62×39, 224 Valkyrie, .308 Win., 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .30/06 Sprg., .300 Win. Mag., and 8x57JS MSRP: Alpha: $749; Lux: $848; Trail: $1155; Range: $1199

The Howa Carbon Elevate can be had in this carbon fiber finish or in Kryptek Altitude. Howa

Howa Carbon Elevate

This trim rifle from Howa is a mountain hunting rig, with a carbon-fiber stock and carbon-fiber barrel giving it the feathery-weight that defines the category. As Howa often does, they’ve rolled out the Elevate in three action sizes and numerous cartridges. The mini action comes in 6.5 Grendel, the short action in 6.5 Creedmoor and .308 Win, and the long action in 6.5 PRC.

In all trims, the rifle is fed with a detachable-box magazine and the barrels are 24 inches and threaded. To help tame recoil, the stock is fitted with a Limbsaver recoil pad. In addition to the black finish pictured here, the stock can be had in Krypteck Altitude. The weight on the rifle is listed at a scant 4.2 pounds. Pricing has yet to be determined.

Howa Carbon Elevate Specs

Action: Two-lug bolt

Two-lug bolt Stock: Carbon fiber

Carbon fiber Barrel: 24-inch carbon fiber, threaded

24-inch carbon fiber, threaded Cartridges: 6.5 Grendel, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win.

6.5 Grendel, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win. MSRP: TBD

The affordable Franchi Momentum Elite is now available in 6.5 PRC and .350 Legend. Franchi

Franchi Momentum Elite

Franchi is growing its line of offerings in the Momentum Elite series with two new chamberings this year: 6.5 PRC and .350 Legend. Those two cartridges are both fairly new arrivals on the shooting scene and appeal to different segments. The 6.5 PRC is an excellent all-around cartridge for open country hunting and long-range shooting, while the .350 Legend is a straight-wall offering designed expressly for whitetail hunters who live in areas where bottle-neck cartridges are not allowed.

In either configuration, the Momentum Elite has a 3-lug action with a 3-round detachable box magazine, a receiver with a Picatinny rail for mounting optics, two-position safety, a radial muzzle brake, and recessed sling attachments. The muzzle is threaded 5/8-24. With a listed price of $899, is a feature-packed rifle that won’t break the bank.

Franchi Momentum Elite Specs

Action: Three-lug bolt

Three-lug bolt Stock: Synthetic, with Optifade (6.5 PRC) or TruTimber Strata (.350 Legend)

Synthetic, with Optifade (6.5 PRC) or TruTimber Strata (.350 Legend) Barrel: 22 inches (.350 Legend), 24 inches (6.5 PRC)

22 inches (.350 Legend), 24 inches (6.5 PRC) MSRP: $899

The Marlin 1895 SBL is the first Marlin gun produced since the brand was acquired by Ruger. Marlin

Marlin 1895 SBL

One of the most welcomed additions to the new rifle lineup for 2022 is the Marlin 1895 SBL. This rifle is the first Marlin produced by Ruger since the company acquitted the ailing brand from the wreckage of the Remington Arm Company bankruptcy. I did an in-depth review of the rifle after spending a few months with it in late 2021, but the headline is that Ruger got it right. The quality of the build on the SBL represents a significant improvement over previous factory Marlins, with tight tolerances between the parts and a higher level of fit and finish on the wood and metalwork.

This initial offering comes with a high-gloss stainless receiver, a barrel threaded for a muzzle device, laminate gray stock, XS Sights rail with an adjustable ghost ring rear sight, and oversized lever loop. It comes chambered in .45/70 Gov’t and has a 6+1 capacity. Expect to see other versions of the 1895 soon, specifically with blued metal work for a more traditional look.

Marlin 1895 SBL Specs

Receiver: Forged, heat treated, and polished 416 stainless steel

Forged, heat treated, and polished 416 stainless steel Barrel: 19-inch, cold-hammer forged 410 stainless steel, threaded

19-inch, cold-hammer forged 410 stainless steel, threaded Capacity: 6-shot tubular magazine (6+1)

6-shot tubular magazine (6+1) Stock: Black and gray laminate

Black and gray laminate MSRP: $1,399

The Mossberg MVP .300 Blackout Patrol is a compact, lightweight rifle that weighs about 6.5 pounds. Mossberg

Mossberg MVP .300 BLK Patrol

The Mossberg MVP is another Scout-like rifle with its 16.25-inch barrel and ability to run off AR-15 magazines, though being chambered in .223 Rem. it is considered underpowered by strict Scout-rifle standards. Mossberg is bringing a bit more punch to the package this year with the MVP Patrol in .300 Blackout.

For sights, the rifle has open irons in addition to a Picatinny rail on the receiver for an optic. The black stock has textured panels on the fore-end and grip for a secure hold and swivel studs front and rear. The barrel is capped with an A2-style flash hider and the rifle uses Mossberg’s adjustable LPA trigger system. This compact package tips the scales at 6.5 pounds, empty and unscoped.

Mossberg MVP .300 BLK Patrol Specs

Action: Two-lug bolt

Two-lug bolt Barrel: 16.25 inches, threaded with A2-style flash hider

16.25 inches, threaded with A2-style flash hider Stock: Synthetic, black

Synthetic, black Cartridges: .300 Blackout

.300 Blackout MSRP: $638

The Nosler Model 21 is a well-balanced and well-appointed hunting rifle. Nosler

Nosler M21

Nosler hit the refresh button with the introduction of the Model 21, a thoroughly modern platform that will spawn numerous iterations in the years to come. Based on a 700-pattern action made by Mack Brothers the M21 rifles will cost less than the M48s that Nosler has produced since 2005 but will deliver better performance thanks to the rifle’s state-of-the-art construction.

The base M21 is a well-balanced two-lug turnbolt with intuitive and ergonomic controls. It has a TriggerTech trigger, two-position safety, carbon-fiber stock of Nosler’s own design, and runs a Shilen barrel. These are fairly light rifles—the .375 H&H I took to Africa last summer weighed just 7 pounds, 3 ounces—and they are quick and nimble. Its fast-handling qualities when paired with its accuracy and reliability makes it a quality hunting tool.

Nosler M21 Specs

Action: Two-lug, toolless takedown

Two-lug, toolless takedown Barrel: Shilen No. 3 Contour, threaded

Shilen No. 3 Contour, threaded Stock: Carbon fiber reinforced with Aramid

Carbon fiber reinforced with Aramid Cartridges: 22 Nosler, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, 26 Nosler, 27 Nosler, 280 Ackley Improved, 28 Nosler, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., 30 Nosler, 33 Nosler

22 Nosler, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, 26 Nosler, 27 Nosler, 280 Ackley Improved, 28 Nosler, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., 30 Nosler, 33 Nosler MSRP: $2,295

The Savage 110 Precision Elite Impluse adapts Savage’s straight-pull action for the precision rifle competition market. Savage

Savage Impulse Elite Precision

Savage introduced their all-new and innovative Impulse early last year and have wasted no time expanding their offerings with the Elite Precision Rifle that is debuting for 2022. The Elite Precision uses the same straight-pull action on the original Impulse but has been configured for competition with the addition of an MDT ACC Chassis.

The ACC is adjustable every which way you might need and has a flat ARCA-compatible fore-end with M-Lok attachment points along its length. Savage has taken the step to bed the action, addressing one of the concerns that some shooters have with aluminum chassis stocks. It will be available in a variety of cartridges including .308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, 6 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, 300 PRC, .300 Win. Mag., and .338 Lapua Magnum. The short-action chambers will have 26-inch barrels, while the .300s and the .338 will have 30-inch tubes. The receiver is topped with a 20 MOA Picatinny rail, the AccuTrigger adjusts from 1.5 to 4 pounds, and the rifle runs on AICS magazines.

Savage Impulse Elite Precision Specs

Action: Straight Pull

Straight Pull Barrel: Stainless, threaded

Stainless, threaded Stock: MDT ACC Chassis

MDT ACC Chassis Trigger: User adjustable from 1.5 to 4 pounds

User adjustable from 1.5 to 4 pounds MRSP: $2,649 to $2,849

The Seekins Havak HIT is a feature-rich precision rifle at a very competitive price. Seekins

Seekins Havak HIT

The Havak series of rifles has been a favorite among Outdoor Life staffers, so we’ve been looking forward to getting some trigger time behind the HIT, which is geared toward precision rifle competitors. The HIT has a lot of innovative elements including a quick-change barrel system, a rock-solid folding stock, greater engagement on the barrel tenon, dust door on the ejection port, and swappable bolt heads. It’s also loaded with smart features like toolless adjustments for the stock dimensions, a capable bag rider, M-Lok slots for mounting accessories, 20 MOA Picatinny rail, and an integrated barricade stop on the front side of the magazine well. It’s being offered in an appealing selection of cartridges: 6mm GT, 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, and .308 Win.

Seekins Havak HIT Specs

Action: Bolt

Bolt Barrel: 24 inch, 416 stainless steel, interchangeable

24 inch, 416 stainless steel, interchangeable Stock: Folding chassis

Folding chassis Trigger: Triggertech

Triggertech MSRP: $2,100

The Springfield Armory Saint Edge ATC uses a one-piece lower to maximized the accuracy potential of this AR-type gas gun. Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Saint Edge ATC

To maximize the accuracy in an AR-15 system, Springfield Armory has gone with a one-piece lower that incorporates the handguard to give the Saint Edge ATC a true free-floating barrel. ATC stands for “accurized tactical chassis” and it is built so that it doesn’t come in contact with any portion of the barrel, barrel nut, or gas system. The rifle features an 18-inch barrel cut with a .223 Wylde chamber with a 1:7 twist, so it should excel with heavy-for-caliber .223 bullets (70 grains and up) that are favored by shooters looking to go long with a .223. The barrels are fitted with muzzle brakes.

It comes with a two-stage Larue trigger, and two styles of butt stocks from B5 Systems. The SOPMOD stock adjusts for length-of-pull and the Precision stock can be tweaked for cheek height as well as LOP. To eliminate slop between the upper and lower, the rifle has two set screws that create a snug fit.

Springfield Armory Saint Edge ATC Specs

Action: Semi-auto (gas)

Semi-auto (gas) Barrel: 18 inch, 1:7 twist, threaded

18 inch, 1:7 twist, threaded Stock: Monolithic lower, adjustable butt stock

Monolithic lower, adjustable butt stock Chambering: .223 Rem. (.223 Wylde)

.223 Rem. (.223 Wylde) MSRP: From $1,549

The Weatherby Backcountry 2.0 comes in four different configurations. The two carbon-fiber barrel options are shown here. Weatherby

Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0

Weatherby has updated the Backcountry series with a new stock design to knock even more weight off the already ultralight rifle. As with the original Backcountry, it comes in either a steel receiver, which is light, or in a titanium version, which is super light. In the skinniest trim, with titanium action, the short-action Backcountry 2.0 tips the scales at 4.7 pounds. Other versions weigh between 5.3 and 6.6 pounds, depending on the materials in the construction (it can be had with either pencil-thin steel barrels or heavier carbon fiber barrels) and chambering.

Speaking of chambering, Weatherby has added the .30-378 Weatherby Magnum to the already substantial lineup of cartridges in the Backcountry line. For those who think the 6.5 Creedmoor is no more than a glorified fly swatter, here’s the medicine you’ve been waiting for. Recoil in all chamberings is mitigated by the Backcountry 2.0’s excellent 3-D printed recoil pad and muzzle brake.

Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0 Specs