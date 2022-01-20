ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

N.H. Could Become Its Own Nation Under CACR 32

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 2 days ago
CONCORD – New Hampshire could be its own sovereign nation under a Constitutional Amendment proposed by state Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, and now making its way through the halls of Concord, and if successful, to the ballot box. Sylvia offered the measure Thursday for the state to peacefully...

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State: 12 New COVID-19 Deaths; Highest Positivity Rates in Nashua, Manchester

The state dashboard link below shows Nashua with the highest 7-day test positivity rate in the state at 28.6 percent and Manchester at 26.6 percent. On Friday, January 21, 2022, DHHS announced 2,258 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, January 20. Today’s results include 1,741 people who tested positive by PCR test and 517 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 177 new cases from Monday, January 10 (11 by PCR and 166 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,270; an additional 160 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (92 by PCR and 68 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,193; an additional 108 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (54 by PCR and 54 by antigen test) for a new total of 4,019; an additional 21 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (13 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,394; an additional 7 new cases from Friday, January 14 (7 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,957; an additional 10 new cases from Monday, January 17 (0 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,814; an additional 27 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (7 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 738; and an additional 277 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (122 by PCR and 155 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,737. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 18,462 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Legislature#Constitutional Amendment#N H#Cacr 32
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Senate Judiciary Committee To Hear Two Bills to Expand Abortion Access in N.H.

CONCORD – On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 1 pm, the New Hampshire Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on two proactive abortion rights bills. SB 399 would repeal New Hampshire’s 24-week abortion ban and ultrasound mandate for all abortion care. SB 436, the Access to Abortion-care Act, would enshrine abortion rights into state law and ensure that abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible in our state – regardless of what decision is handed down at the US Supreme Court in the coming months.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Senate Finance Committee Backs Bill Opposed By Labor Union Leaders

CONCORD – Union leaders pushed back against a bill that removes labor agreements from the state competitive bid process during a Senate Finance committee hearing Tuesday, but SB 274 passed on a vote of 5-2. Senate Bill 274 was opposed by New Hampshire members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as furthering problems the industry is having, the most critical of which is a labor shortage, and said the industry needs more workers who can rely on a secure financial future and the education and protections of Project Labor Agreements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Criticizes Mass. Court For Placing Missing Manchester Girl With Her Dad

Gov. Chris Sununu sent a letter to Massachusetts court officials Tuesday questioning their decision to grant custody of Harmony Montgomery – the missing Manchester girl – to her father Adam Montgomery. “Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery is a monstrous drug dealer with previous convictions including shooting someone in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 6 New COVID-19 Deaths, 14,510 News Cases Over Holiday Weekend

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, DHHS announced 1,785 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 17. Today’s results include 1,144 people who tested positive by PCR test and 641 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 2,901 cases from Friday, January 14 (1,977 by PCR and 924 by antigen test); 5,511 cases from Saturday, January 15 (4,468 by PCR and 1,043 by antigen test); and 2,800 cases from Sunday, January 16 (2,603 by PCR and 197 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 227 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (85 by PCR and 142 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,710; an additional 310 new cases from Friday, January 7 (94 by PCR and 216 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,107; an additional 166 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (125 by PCR and 41 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,514; an additional 78 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (22 by PCR and 56 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,902; an additional 184 new cases from Monday, January 10 (14 by PCR and 170 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,856; an additional 317 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (96 by PCR and 221 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,809; an additional 39 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (5 by PCR and 34 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,865; and an additional 192 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (146 by PCR and 46 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,369. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 20,045 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State’s Outdoor Testing Sites, Lebanon Mobile Vaccine Clinic Closed Jan. 17 Due to Storm

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that the five COVID-19 fixed testing sites overseen by the State will be closed on Monday, January 17, due to the winter storm scheduled to begin overnight. DHHS also announced the mobile vaccine clinic scheduled in Lebanon on January 17 will not be open. Additionally, the mobile vaccine clinic in Newfields, originally scheduled from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, will be open from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
LEBANON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Lawsuit Settled Over Bethlehem Landfill Leak

Casella must clean up Bethlehem Landfill’s drainage channel and pay for Ammonoosuc River protection projects. January 13, 2022 (BETHLEHEM, NH) – Community Action Works (formerly Toxics Action Center) and Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) have settled their federal Clean Water Act lawsuit against Casella Waste Systems, Inc., and North Country Environmental Services, Inc., for the discharge of pollutants from the companies’ Bethlehem Landfill into the Ammonoosuc River.
BETHLEHEM, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Republican Councilors Cast Third Vote To Defund Family Planning Providers

CONCORD – The Executive Council has rejected another effort to provide $1 million in funding for non-abortion reproductive health-care services for low-income residents at facilities in Concord, Greenland, Claremont, Manchester, Keene, Derry, and Exeter. The repeated request by Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was placed on the...
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: Sherm’s Shenanigans

Jonna Carter is a writer and weekly columnist for The Conway Daily Sun. She writes from her home in South Conway where her life is managed by five crazy rescue dogs. Jonna is in the midst of writing a memoir about her life with dogs. Jonna’s column appears every Wednesday in The Sun. This column was first published in The Sun.
CONWAY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

