N.H. Could Become Its Own Nation Under CACR 32

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, DHHS announced 1,785 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 17. Today’s results include 1,144 people who tested positive by PCR test and 641 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 2,901 cases from Friday, January 14 (1,977 by PCR and 924 by antigen test); 5,511 cases from Saturday, January 15 (4,468 by PCR and 1,043 by antigen test); and 2,800 cases from Sunday, January 16 (2,603 by PCR and 197 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 227 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (85 by PCR and 142 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,710; an additional 310 new cases from Friday, January 7 (94 by PCR and 216 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,107; an additional 166 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (125 by PCR and 41 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,514; an additional 78 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (22 by PCR and 56 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,902; an additional 184 new cases from Monday, January 10 (14 by PCR and 170 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,856; an additional 317 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (96 by PCR and 221 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,809; an additional 39 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (5 by PCR and 34 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,865; and an additional 192 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (146 by PCR and 46 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,369. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 20,045 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

