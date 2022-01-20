CCRTA Offering Free Rides to Area Warming Centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – – Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will be offering free rides to and from local warming centers during available hours.

Individuals interested in traveling to and from a warming center can notify their Bus Operator when boarding to receive fare-free transportation.

"This fare-free transportation is a great option for residents who may not have vehicles or require assistance in arriving at a warming center," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "We are so grateful to the CCRTA for their strong partnership, which continues to benefit our residents."

Current B-Line customers can receive free transportation to and from warming centers by scheduling a trip at 361-289-5881 (press option "1" for English or "2" for Spanish, then press "2" for B-Line service).

For a list of recommended routes and nearby stops for each warming center, please visit: https://www.ccrta.org/rider-alert/warmingcenter2022/

Note: Masks are required to board and ride CCRTA buses and Paratransit vehicles.

Stay up to date; visit www.cctexas.com/weather for more information. You also can find updates on city social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc or call the Customer Call center at 361-826-CITY (2489).