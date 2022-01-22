Baltimore Man, 21, Arrested on Gun and Drug Related Charges Following Traffic Stop in Severn

.

A 21 year old Baltimore man was arrested after handgun and drugs were allegdly seized from his possession during a traffic stop in Severn.

On January 19, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a white Volkswagen Passat on Falcon Point Drive near Wood Thrush Way . Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.





A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded .40 caliber Polymer 80 handgun and approximately 112 grams of suspected marijuana.





The driver was found to be unlicensed, and the registration plate on the vehicle was fictitious.





The driver was arrested, charged accordingly and identified as:



Maeen Al Shohatee

21-year-old

Baltimore, Maryland