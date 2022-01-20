Preview: Stanford MBB set to battle #3 Arizona on The Farm

South Carolina will try to get back on the winning track against struggling Georgia. Finally, South Carolina isn’t concerned about missing players because of injury or illness, but now the dog house is an issue. Jermaine Couisnard and AJ Wilson, two veteran starters, got themselves so far in Frank Martin’s dog house they aren’t playing. Both players entered the season with high expectations, only to be derailed by nagging injuries and now poor performance. Couisnard was expected to be the starting point guard, and Martin said he had an excellent offseason until a hamstring injury cost him three weeks of practice. He’s never been right since then. Wilson was supposed to anchor the defense with his shot-blocking ability, and for a few games he did. But then there were more nagging injuries and Wilson turned into a foul machine who couldn’t stay on the court.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO