Preview: Stanford MBB set to battle #3 Arizona on The Farm

By Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport Publisher
Scarlet Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday at 8:00 PM PT on ESPNU and Cardinal Sports Network radio, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome #3 Arizona to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 10-5 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 while Arizona comes in at 14-1 overall and 4-0 in the Pac-12. Last time...

stanford.rivals.com

