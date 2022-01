It has been a hot minute since we’ve heard anything on the new adventure title from Glitch Games called Another Tomorrow. How hot of a minute has it been? We basically went the entirety of 2021 without any significant updates. It was back in the summer of 2020 that Glitch first teased the existence of Another Tomorrow, and the following December we rounded up some lovely screenshots and new info about the game. Other than that though? Bupkis. Well, that’s not totally true, as they did release a demo of the game on Steam this past August, which slipped by us at the time. So, our bad. Anyway, this week they’ve more than made up for any lack up recent news or updates with a brand new trailer for Another Tomorrow which you can see right here.

