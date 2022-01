NBA Youngboy has become one of the largest young artists in the world. YB has a chokehold on the youth culture, and the "Youngboy better" memes are a stunning example of just how popular he is on the internet. He has a knack for starting trends, and more often than not, other artists are caught copying him, or at least engaging in actions that suggest they were inspired by the young rapper.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO