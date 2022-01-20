Mr. SCV pens scary SCV monster book

That’s definitely the idea! The inspiration for Archive 81, a new Netflix series that has become a surprise Top 10 hit for the streamer, comes from a podcast of the same name that spun horror fiction out of the inherent mystery and vastness of cities and the human subconscious. Add to that the series’ initial setup – taciturn archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) is recruited by a mysterious benefactor (Martin Donovan) to travel alone to a remote research facility where, uh, he’ll also be alone. And the work itself? It fairly drips with unknowns, and the certainty of lasting trauma. But Donovan’s Virgil Davenport sells Dan on it, because he knows he likes the hunt. “Before you say no, Dan, here’s why I think you’re our guy. Creating this archive, putting this puzzle together, finding out what happened at the Visser, well, it would mean the world to everyone who lost someone in that fire.” And with that, you just know it – in Archive 81, the scares are likely to be just an advance of tape spool away.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO