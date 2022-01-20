ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

By Angela Jaramillo-Ospina
Nature.com
 5 days ago

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Associations between body composition, fat distribution and metabolic consequences of excess adiposity with severe COVID-19 outcomes: observational study and Mendelian randomisation analysis

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Higher body mass index (BMI) and metabolic consequences of excess weight are associated with increased risk of severe COVID-19, though their mediating pathway is unclear. Methods. A prospective cohort study included 435,504 UK Biobank participants. A two-sample Mendelian randomisation (MR) study used the...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Inflammatory markers as correlates of body composition and grip strength among adults with and without HIV: A cross-sectional study in Ethiopia

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Changes in body composition and muscle strength are common among individuals with HIV. We investigated the associations of inflammation with body composition and grip strength in adults with and without HIV. Methods. Cross-sectional study among Ethiopian treatment-naÃ¯ve individuals with and without HIV....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

STAT6 contributes to renal fibrosis by modulating PPARÎ±-mediated tubular fatty acid oxidation

Lipid metabolism, especially fatty acid oxidation (FAO) dysfunction, is a major driver of renal fibrosis; however, the detailed regulatory mechanisms involved remain unclear. In this study, we showed that there existed an association between the signal transducer and activator of transcription 6 (STAT6) and tubular lipid metabolism in fibrotic kidneys. Specifically, STAT6 was activated along with the accumulation of lipids via the downregulation of FAO-related genes when mice were subjected to unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) or high-fat diet challenge. Tubular-specific depletion, or pharmacologic inhibitor of Stat6 in mice, and Stat6 knockdown in cultured tubular cells attenuated lipid accumulation and renal fibrosis by enhancing FAO. Mechanistically, STAT6 transcriptionally inhibited the expression of PPARÎ± and its FAO-related target genes through a sis-inducible element located in the promoter region of the protein. In conclusion, our study demonstrates the mechanistic details of STAT6-mediated FAO dysregulation in the progression of renal fibrosis and provides a preclinical rationale for efforts to improve the management of renal fibrosis brought about by FAO dysregulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Acids#Docosahexaenoic Acid#Body Composition#Eicosapentaenoic Acid#Prs#Gwas#Neurodevelopment#Mavan#Alspac
Nature.com

Effects of a low free sugar diet on the management of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized clinical trial

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Although the role of a diet rich in fructose and saccharose in development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is well known, the effects of a low free sugar diet in the management of the disease have not yet been investigated in adult patients with NAFLD. We aimed, therefore, to analyze the effects of a low-free sugar diet on NAFLD main features.
FITNESS
Nature.com

The association of dietary fibre intake and the IL13 rs20541 polymorphism with the risk of gastric cancer: a case-control study in Korea

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The beneficial effect of fibre intake on reducing the risk of gastric cancer (GC) has been emphasized in recent years; however, the findings from the existing literature have been ambiguous. Fibre and anti-inflammatory cytokines are associated with GC through inflammation. We investigated whether a higher fibre intake reduces GC risk and whether the IL13 rs20541 single-nucleotide polymorphism interacts with fibre intake to modify GC risk.
CANCER
Nature.com

Observational study of birth outcomes in children with inborn errors of metabolism

We examined the birth outcomes of children with inborn errors of metabolism detected at birth or later in life. We carried out a retrospective cohort study of 1733 children with inborn errors of metabolism and 1,033,693 unaffected children born in Canada between 2006 and 2019. Primary outcomes included preterm birth, low birth weight, congenital anomalies, and other neonatal complications. We estimated adjusted risk ratios (RR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the association of inborn errors of metabolism with each outcome.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Singapore
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Combining RSPH9 founder mutation screening and next-generation sequencing analysis is efficient for primary ciliary dyskinesia diagnosis in Saudi patients

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a clinically and genetically heterogeneous ciliopathy. Dysfunction of motile respiratory and nodal cilia results in sinopulmonary symptoms associated with laterality defects (LD) found in half of the patients. The molecular basis of the disease is insufficiently investigated in patients originating from the Arabian Peninsula. In a group of 16 unrelated Saudi patients clinically suspected of PCD and among whom only 5 (31%) had LD, we first screened by PCR-RFLP two founder mutations, RSPH9 c.804_806del and CCDC39 c.2190del previously identified in patients from the Arabian Peninsula and Tunisia, respectively. When negative, targeted panel or whole-exome sequencing was performed. Three patients were homozygous for the mutation in RSPH9, which encodes an axonemal protein that is absent from nodal cilia. None of the patients carried the CCDC39 founder mutation frequent in Tunisia. NGS analysis showed that nine patients had homozygous mutations in PCD genes. In total, sequential RFLP and NGS analysis solved 75% (12/16) of cases and identified ten distinct mutations, among which six are novel, in nine different genes. These results, which highlight the genetic heterogeneity of PCD in Saudi Arabia, show that the RSPH9 c.804_806del mutation is a prevalent mutation among Saudi patients, whereas the CCDC39 c.2190del ancestral allele is most likely related to the Berber population. This study shows that RSPH9 founder mutation first-line screening and NGS analysis is efficient for the genetic exploration of PCD in Saudi patients. The RSPH9 founder mutation accounts for the low rate of LD among Saudi patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Changes in body composition in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma and the relationship with activity levels and dietary intake

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Skeletal muscle loss is common in advanced cancer and is associated with negative outcomes. In malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), no study has reported body composition changes or factors associated with these changes. This study aimed to describe changes in body composition over time and its relationship with activity levels, dietary intake and survival.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Body mass index interacts with a genetic-risk score for depression increasing the risk of the disease in high-susceptibility individuals

Depression is strongly associated with obesity among other chronic physical diseases. The latest mega- and meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies have identified multiple risk loci robustly associated with depression. In this study, we aimed to investigate whether a genetic-risk score (GRS) combining multiple depression risk single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) might have utility in the prediction of this disorder in individuals with obesity. A total of 30 depression-associated SNPs were included in a GRS to predict the risk of depression in a large case-control sample from the Spanish PredictD-CCRT study, a national multicentre, randomized controlled trial, which included 104 cases of depression and 1546 controls. An unweighted GRS was calculated as a summation of the number of risk alleles for depression and incorporated into several logistic regression models with depression status as the main outcome. Constructed models were trained and evaluated in the whole recruited sample. Non-genetic-risk factors were combined with the GRS in several ways across the five predictive models in order to improve predictive ability. An enrichment functional analysis was finally conducted with the aim of providing a general understanding of the biological pathways mapped by analyzed SNPs. We found that an unweighted GRS based on 30 risk loci was significantly associated with a higher risk of depression. Although the GRS itself explained a small amount of variance of depression, we found a significant improvement in the prediction of depression after including some non-genetic-risk factors into the models. The highest predictive ability for depression was achieved when the model included an interaction term between the GRS and the body mass index (BMI), apart from the inclusion of classical demographic information as marginal terms (AUC"‰="‰0.71, 95% CI"‰="‰[0.65, 0.76]). Functional analyses on the 30 SNPs composing the GRS revealed an over-representation of the mapped genes in signaling pathways involved in processes such as extracellular remodeling, proinflammatory regulatory mechanisms, and circadian rhythm alterations. Although the GRS on its own explained a small amount of variance of depression, a significant novel feature of this study is that including non-genetic-risk factors such as BMI together with a GRS came close to the conventional threshold for clinical utility used in ROC analysis and improves the prediction of depression. In this study, the highest predictive ability was achieved by the model combining the GRS and the BMI under an interaction term. Particularly, BMI was identified as a trigger-like risk factor for depression acting in a concerted way with the GRS component. This is an interesting finding since it suggests the existence of a risk overlap between both diseases, and the need for individual depression genetics-risk evaluation in subjects with obesity. This research has therefore potential clinical implications and set the basis for future research directions in exploring the link between depression and obesity-associated disorders. While it is likely that future genome-wide studies with large samples will detect novel genetic variants associated with depression, it seems clear that a combination of genetics and non-genetic information (such is the case of obesity status and other depression comorbidities) will still be needed for the optimization prediction of depression in high-susceptibility individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A mediation analysis on the relationship between dietary glycemic load, obesity and cardiovascular risk factors in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Adiposity may mediate the effect of dietary glycemic load (GL) on lipid profiles in children, as studies have shown an association between dietary GL and adiposity and between adiposity and lipid profiles. Our objective was to evaluate the role of adiposity as a mediator in the association between dietary GL and lipid profiles after 2 years.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Gut microbiota promotes cholesterol gallstone formation by modulating bile acid composition and biliary cholesterol secretion

Cholesterol gallstone disease is a worldwide common disease. Cholesterol supersaturation in gallbladder bile is the prerequisite for its pathogenesis, while the mechanism is not completely understood. In this study, we find enrichment of gut microbiota (especially Desulfovibrionales) in patients with gallstone disease. Fecal transplantation of gut microbiota from gallstone patients to gallstone-resistant strain of mice can induce gallstone formation. Carrying Desulfovibrionales is associated with enhanced cecal secondary bile acids production and increase of bile acid hydrophobicity facilitating intestinal cholesterol absorption. Meanwhile, the metabolic product of Desulfovibrionales, H2S increase and is shown to induce hepatic FXR and inhibit CYP7A1 expression. Mice carrying Desulfovibrionales present induction of hepatic expression of cholesterol transporters Abcg5/g8 to promote biliary secretion of cholesterol as well. Our study demonstrates the role of gut microbiota, Desulfovibrionales, as an environmental regulator contributing to gallstone formation through its influence on bile acid and cholesterol metabolism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Treatment outcome and efficacy of therapeutic plasma exchange for transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy in a large real-world cohort study

The efficacy and outcome of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) for transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) remain controversial. We therefore sought to evaluate the outcome and efficacy of TPE in patients with TA-TMA and to identify TA-TMA patients who would benefit from TPE management. Eighty-two patients with TA-TMA were treated with TPE. We reported a response rate of 52% and overall survival rates of 20% and 15% at 100 days and 1 year after TA-TMA, respectively, in TPE-treated patients, with a significantly lower survival in gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding patients (5% vs. 41% in non-GI bleeding patients, P"‰="‰0.003). Multivariate analysis revealed that patients with GI bleeding, grade III-IV aGVHD, severe anemia, and a lower cumulative volume of TPE were less likely to respond to TPE. GI bleeding, a lower initial volume of TPE, and elevated total bilirubin were independently associated with 100-day mortality. The leading causes of death were infection, active TA-TMA, and MODS. The results of this large cohort of real-world practice indicate that the efficacy and outcome of TPE for TA-TMA patients without GI bleeding are encouraging, and a higher volume of TPE is warranted to achieve favorable outcomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Can a plant-based diet help mitigate Covid-19?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. As Covid-19 resurges, propelled by the emergence of the omicron variant, and by the reduced effectiveness of the Covid vaccines over time [1], many people are asking what can be done to prevent "breakthrough" infections in vaccinated people and what can turn the tide on the pandemic overall. Recent studies show what may be a surprising answer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

AGEs and renal sodium handling: association with hypertension

Advanced glycation end products (AGEs) are a group of molecules produced by proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids through a nonenzymatic glycation process called the Maillard reaction [1]. AGEs can be classified into those of exogenous and endogenous origin, and exogenous AGEs are produced by a high-temperature diet [1]. On the other hand, the endogenous AGEs accumulate with age, oxidative stress, and chronic diseases such as hypertension,Â diabetes and chronic kidney disease [1]. Conversely, accumulation of AGEs can also cause or exacerbate disease, such as by increasing arterial stiffness or inducing cardiovascular events. However, this association may not be a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and may be related to other pathways such as those involved in the generation of oxidative stress [1, 2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The clinician's guide to randomized trials: interpretation

Ophthalmologists rely on scientific evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to inform clinical decisions. When designed and executed optimally, large RCTs balance both the known and unknown factors that may affect the outcome of interest (e.g. visual acuity, intraocular pressure) resulting, theoretically, in an observed effect solely driven by the intervention/exposure (e.g. drug or surgery). However, an understanding of the fundamental elements of the RCT is essential if clinicians are to accurately interpret the results of RCTs; not all RCTs are designed, conducted, and reported with the same methodological rigour [1, 2].
HEALTH
Nature.com

Risk-stratified selection to colonoscopy in FIT colorectal cancer screening: development and temporal validation of a prediction model

Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy