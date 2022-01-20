ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Helms and Randall Park land Peacock series: How to watch, trailer, release date

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
 2 days ago
Ed Helms from “The Office” and Randall Park from “Fresh Off the Boat” are the hosts of a new series coming to Peacock this week. “True Story With Ed & Randall” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 20. The...

John Cena plays ‘Peacemaker’ in new HBO Max series: How to watch, premiere date, trailer

Director James Gunn brings the DC Comics character Peacemaker to life, inspiring a new series coming to HBO Max this week. “Peacemaker” premieres on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 13. Audiences were originally introduced to Peacemaker in Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” and the story of this character is continued through the HBO Max series.
Ed Helms and Randall Park on Embracing Extraordinary People in Peacock's 'True Story' (Exclusive)

Ed Helms and Randall Park are ceding the spotlight in their newest series, Peacock's True Story With Ed and Randall, where they put the spotlight on real-life characters from all walks of life who all have unbelievable tales to tell. The series features as unique of a premise as you'll get for a TV show. Billed as a hybrid scripted-unscripted comedy, True Story covers a gamut of genres. There's the storyteller recollecting their extraordinary real-life story to Helms and Park, which already is intriguing enough, but sprinkled throughout are comedic reenactments starring familiar faces like Adam Pally, Terry Bradshaw, Terry Crews, Rob Riggle, Paul Scheer, Lauren Ash and many more.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘True Story With Ed & Randall’ On Peacock, Where Ed Helms And Randall Park Listen And React To Real People’s Stories

Ed Helms and Randall Park enlist their famous friends to help reenact stories told to them by ordinary Americans in Peacock's True Story with Ed and Randall.
