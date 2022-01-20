Revival Blues: Matthew Stubbs of GA-20 Talks Hound Dog Taylor, Reverb & Latest Projects Before 1/28 Grant’s Lounge Debut

Parker Gispert’s debut, 2018’s Sunlight Twilight, has the intimacy of a whisper as if he’s letting you in on a secret. The album charms with a threadbare grace, its lilting haze giving the wholeness and harmony of a song cycle. The lush, breezy atmosphere is simultaneously homespun and grandiose as the hooks take their time, Gispert’s voice forlorn and wanting, even when he seems to have it all. The album’s pastoral feel is palpable and earned– Sunlight Twilight is the culmination of his year-long residency at a 100-acre farm, removed from the distractions of not only modernity but also his years as frontman for The Whigs, the garage rock trio that graduated from Athens, Georgia house parties to stadium shows with The Black Keys and Kings of Leon. Starting with their debut, 2005’s Give ‘Em All a Big Fat Lip (featuring “Technology”, a song that’s a perennial mix-tape staple for this writer) to their studio swan song, 2014’s Modern Creation, The Whigs specialized in whip-smart, impassioned songs, combing a sophisticated bombast that recalls contemporaries like The Walkmen with the rock-n-roll-as-life gospel of former tour mates The Hold Steady, all of which make Sunlight Twilight that much more singular, sounding as it were a ’60s psych oddity discovered during a record crate dig.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO