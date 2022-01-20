ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Revival Blues: Matthew Stubbs of GA-20 Talks Hound Dog Taylor, Reverb & Latest Projects Before 1/28 Grant’s Lounge Debut

By Charlie Farmer
soundandsoulonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1971, Bruce Iglauer founded Alligator Records so that he could release an album by Hound Dog Taylor and The HouseRockers. I can’t say there’s another record label established under more noble circumstances. I’m complicit as anyone in mythologizing the raw, unchecked burn of 1960s DIY garage bands, but their records...

Beach Beacon

Murray Theatre to present JD Simo, GA-20

CLEARWATER — JD Simo and GA-20 will perform Friday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets, starting at $25.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. JD Simo melds classic electric blues, the power of heralded...
CLEARWATER, FL
soundandsoulonline.com

JD Simo Talks Escapism, Fascination & ‘Mind Control’ Ahead of 1/28 Return to Macon

“I told you just to stop it, and let go,” asserts JD Simo, singing about the curse of heredity, the severing of blood ties in “Let Go” from his latest release, Mind Control. Recorded amid pandemic anxiety, the album finds Simo indeed letting go, distancing himself from past albums, dismissing formula, feedback loops, and expectations in favor of intuition and groove. Darkness looms– tracks like “Go Away Satan” and “Devil Is Always Watchin’” testify to its presence– but Mind Control repurposes music as an exorcism.
MUSIC
soundandsoulonline.com

For The First Time Again: Parker Gispert Talks Filling the Musical Void & Teases New Album Ahead of 1/27 Performance at Grant’s Lounge

Parker Gispert’s debut, 2018’s Sunlight Twilight, has the intimacy of a whisper as if he’s letting you in on a secret. The album charms with a threadbare grace, its lilting haze giving the wholeness and harmony of a song cycle. The lush, breezy atmosphere is simultaneously homespun and grandiose as the hooks take their time, Gispert’s voice forlorn and wanting, even when he seems to have it all. The album’s pastoral feel is palpable and earned– Sunlight Twilight is the culmination of his year-long residency at a 100-acre farm, removed from the distractions of not only modernity but also his years as frontman for The Whigs, the garage rock trio that graduated from Athens, Georgia house parties to stadium shows with The Black Keys and Kings of Leon. Starting with their debut, 2005’s Give ‘Em All a Big Fat Lip (featuring “Technology”, a song that’s a perennial mix-tape staple for this writer) to their studio swan song, 2014’s Modern Creation, The Whigs specialized in whip-smart, impassioned songs, combing a sophisticated bombast that recalls contemporaries like The Walkmen with the rock-n-roll-as-life gospel of former tour mates The Hold Steady, all of which make Sunlight Twilight that much more singular, sounding as it were a ’60s psych oddity discovered during a record crate dig.
MUSIC
Variety

Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
MUSIC
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
CELEBRITIES
NEWS10 ABC

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
