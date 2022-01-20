ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Sunrise PD Sergeant Caught Putting Hands Around Throat Of Female Officer Placed On Administrative Leave

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HNnv_0drOr4KV00

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Sunrise police sergeant caught on camera attacking a fellow officer during an arrest has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Bodycam video captured Sgt. Christopher Pullease putting his hands around the female officer’s throat.

An internal affairs investigation, as well as a criminal investigation, is underway by the Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

