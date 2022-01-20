Child advocate urges education leaders to grant immunocompromised families learning accommodations during pandemic
Left behind and betrayed. Those are just some of the words immunocompromised families use to describe how they feel about the new school year. While students headed back to the classrooms, for some families that’s simply not an option. They’re fighting for a statewide virtual learning option, and now they’re getting...
Help is on the way for income-eligible tenants in Connecticut, who are in danger of being evicted or losing subsidized housing. The first phase of a program that connects low-income tenants to legal representation launches on January 31. It’s called the Right to Counsel and it was established by the state legislature last year.
On the day before the start of the spring semester, community college faculty from around the state called for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities governing board to implement stricter COVID safety standards as they return to campuses in person. During the Thursday press conference, faculty asked for the CSCU...
As the country continues to struggle with the effects of the latest COVID surge, we wanted to take a look at how the pandemic has affected one particularly vulnerable population - those who are incarcerated. The number of people incarcerated across the United States dropped early on in the pandemic. That, it turns out, was due to COVID-related factors like staff shortages and halted courtroom procedures. But now the number of people in prisons and jails is back up, and disturbingly, deaths increased dramatically. Deaths increased 46% in prisons from 2019 to 2020, 32% among people on parole and 6% among people on probation. We don't yet know about jail deaths in 2020 because it hasn't yet been reported, but we know these things because the Bureau of Justice Statistics recently released new data that can help us see how policy choices and emergency conditions in 2020 affected correctional facilities and incarcerated people during the first year of the pandemic. We called Wendy Sawyer to help us understand this information. She's been studying the numbers in her role as research director for the Prison Policy Initiative, and she's with us now. Wendy Sawyer, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
In a new partnership announced Wednesday, Quinnipiac University and Hartford HealthCare officials say they’ll work together to build up the state’s health care workforce pipeline and retain talent in the region. “It’s a partnership that will greatly expand experiential learning and open up a host of new job...
Mario Franco (center) speaks while Franklin Soults (right) translates during a rally in front of the Darien I-95 service plaza near the McDonald’s where Franco and three other laid-off workers were not rehired last year in retaliation for taking part in union organizing. Franco said his wife died after hitting her head working at the McDonald’s, which motivated him to organize. In December, a judge with the National Labor Relations Board ordered the workers to be rehired.
Connecticut officials have ignored for decades the effects of inflation on the state income tax, an oversight that costs low- and middle-income families tens of millions of dollars annually, according to a new report. Connecticut Voices for Children, a progressive policy think-tank, called Thursday for new inflationary adjustments and other...
The omicron wave is hitting nursing homes hard, with infections among residents and staff reaching record highs in recent weeks. There were more than 40,000 residents who tested positive last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost a 10-fold rise since November. Cases for staff hit a record high of more than 67,000 cases the first week of January, but started to decline last week.
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons is preparing to go on maternity leave later this month. Simmons, a Democrat, said she plans to take her leave on January 26 and enjoy the newest addition to her family while staying in close contact with her staff members. Simmons announced last September that she...
This huge omicron surge appears to be peaking in the U.S. That's according to a growing number of infectious disease experts who are tracking the pandemic. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us now with the latest. Hey, Rob. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hey, there. CHANG: All right. So the surge...
Healthcare experts disagree on what the future of the pandemic looks like, but there is a general consensus that COVID-19 will not go away for good. Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a press conference Thursday that he thinks a consensus is forming that this Omicron surge could be the last major wave of the pandemic. That would leave Omicron as the dominant COVID variant in the foreseeable future.
Hundreds of thousands of American veterans were exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits on bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. So far, though, the Department of Veterans Affairs still denies the vast majority of their claims for respiratory illness and rare cancers. The White House, the VA and Congress have all promised action, but it is not happening fast enough for sick veterans. That was the message that comedian-turned-advocate Jon Stewart brought to the Capitol, as NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
