Connecticut State

Child advocate urges education leaders to grant immunocompromised families learning accommodations during pandemic

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Left behind and betrayed. Those are just some of the words immunocompromised families use to describe how they feel about the new school year. While students headed back to the classrooms, for some families that’s simply not an option. They’re fighting for a statewide virtual learning option, and now they’re getting...

