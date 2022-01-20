ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

IV pumps riskiest healthcare IoT, while 50% of medical devices hold critical flaws

By Jessica Davis
scmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of hospitals’ connected medical devices and IoT platforms operate with a known critical vulnerability, with the greatest risks found in IV pumps, according to a recent report from Cynerio. Medical device security risks are well known in the healthcare sector. The complexity of the device...

www.scmagazine.com

