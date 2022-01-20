ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Report: NBC announcers to call Beijing Olympics from Connecticut

NBC Sports is keeping all of its broadcast teams for the Olympics at home and won't send them to Beijing to call the 2022 Winter Games, USA Today reported Thursday. The threat of COVID-19 and the omicron variant forced NBC to alter its plans. The network had intended to have announcer crews in Beijing for the high-viewership sports of figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding, but they instead will work out of a studio in Stamford, Conn., along with announcers for all other sports.
STAMFORD, CT
i100rocks.com

Big Red in Beijing: Cornell sending seven to Winter Olympics

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Big Red is being represented next month at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Karen Chen, fresh off winning the silver medal at the U-S Figure skating Championships, will represent the red, white, and blue at the 2022 games. Six other folks from Cornell’s women’s hockey team, all Big Red alums, are also participating.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
AFP

Beijing Olympics organisers say app security flaws 'fixed'

An app that Winter Olympics attendees must use has been patched, a Chinese official told AFP Thursday, after cyber security researchers said they had found a "simple but devastating" flaw that could allow data leaks. Next month's Games are being held in a bubble that separates participants from the rest of the population as part of China's strict zero-Covid policy. Those taking part -- from foreign athletes, delegates and media to the army of local volunteers and officials -- have to download a health-tracking app called MY2022. Users report their health status daily through the app which collects data including vaccination status and coronavirus test results, as well as travel and passport details.
SPORTS
Axios

NBC won't send most announcers to Beijing Olympics due to COVID

Most of NBC's event announcers for the Beijing Olympics, which open in 15 days, will make their calls from NBC Sports HQ in Stamford, Conn., rather than traveling to Beijing, because of China's strict COVID rules. The big picture: "NBC's broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding had...
STAMFORD, CT
AFP

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China's Winter Olympics

A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, with some advising foreign athletes to leave personal phones and laptops at home. China hopes to pull off a successful, coronavirus-free Games that will burnish its international reputation. But the run-up has been fraught with political controversies including diplomatic boycotts over Beijing's rights record and worries about the safety of tennis star Peng Shuai, who was not seen for weeks after accusing a former Communist Party leader of sexual assault. Now concerns are focusing on whether the tens of thousands of foreign athletes, dignitaries and media workers will be safe from China's vast array of surveillance tools.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Beijing Olympics#Executive Vice President#Ap
The Independent

Security scanners across Europe tied to China govt, military

At some of the world’s most sensitive spots, authorities have installed security screening devices made by a single Chinese company with deep ties to China’s military and the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party.The World Economic Forum in Davos. Europe’s largest ports. Airports from Amsterdam to Athens NATO’s borders with Russia. All depend on equipment manufactured by Nuctech, which has quickly become the world’s leading company, by revenue, for cargo and vehicle scanners.Nuctech has been frozen out of the U.S. for years due to national security concerns, but it has made deep inroads across Europe installing its...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Suns Vice Chairman Najafi, Former MLB Owner Moorad Set to Buy X Games

X Games Aspen 2022, which will take place this weekend (Jan. 21-23), looks like it will be the last X Games under Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) control. A source familiar with the negotiations tells JohnWallStreet by Sportico that an investment group led by The Najafi Companies (TNC) and MSP Sports Capital has signed a letter of intent to purchase the action sports brand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is believed the transaction will close toward the end of the first quarter. JWS’ Take: The Najafi Companies is a private investment firm founded by Jahm Najafi, vice...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Jan. 21

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Industry Vet David Hill Joins Norman-Led LIV Golf Investments LIV Golf Investments announced that David Hill has joined the company as a consultant to the production team. Hill previously served as a senior executive vice president at 21st Century Fox and the president of Fox Sports, where he spearheaded the startup of NFL on Fox and introduced components to the broadcast that evolved the viewing experience for football fans. In 2015, Hill launched his own production company focusing on live TV events, serving as...
NFL
Deadline

ESPN Won’t Send Its Crew To Beijing Olympics Amid Covid Concerns

ESPN said Thursday that due to concerns over Covid and Covid-related restrictions that it will not send its news personnel to the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing. The news comes a day after rightsholder NBC said it will keep most of its announcing teams in the U.S. during the Games, which are set to run February 4-20. ESPN had planned to send four reporters to China; it sent five to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year. With NBC holding rights, ESPN along with other U.S.-based news outlets has certain restrictions on usage of video but covers the Olympics via...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

ESPN follows NBC's lead, will not send news personnel to Beijing Olympics

ESPN will not be sending news personnel to the Beijing Olympics next month due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, Deadline reports Thursday. ESPN was planning to send four reporters to China to cover the games. The decision arrives after Olympics rightsholder NBC confirmed it would also be keeping sports announcers remote rather than on-site for the same reason, per The New York Times.
SPORTS
Awful Announcing

ESPN will not send staff to China for the Winter Olympics

Zero ESPN employees will be going to China to cover the Winter Olympics, beginning in a matter of weeks. In a statement, ESPN’s Norby Williamson cited the pandemic and pandemic-related restrictions in Beijing as the reasoning. “The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us,” said Norby...
SPORTS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy