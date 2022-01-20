ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

ESPN said Thursday that due to concerns over Covid and Covid-related restrictions that it will not send its news personnel to the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing. The news comes a day after rightsholder NBC said it will keep most of its announcing teams in the U.S. during the Games, which are set to run February 4-20. ESPN had planned to send four reporters to China; it sent five to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year. With NBC holding rights, ESPN along with other U.S.-based news outlets has certain restrictions on usage of video but covers the Olympics via...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO