Fort Worth, TX

American Airlines Reports Good 4Q Despite Omicron, and Rising Labor, Fuel Costs

By John Henry
fortworthinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite continuing challenges brought on by the evolving novel coronavirus, Fort Worth-based American Airlines said on Thursday it performed well in the fourth quarter. American reported posting $9.43 billion in revenue for the quarter, down 17% from the same period in 2019, but the highest level since before the pandemic began...

fortworthinc.com

Comments / 0

 

