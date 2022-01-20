American Airlines Reports Good 4Q Despite Omicron, and Rising Labor, Fuel Costs

American Airlines Group Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $931 million, or a loss of $1.44 a share, compared with a loss of $2.18 billion, or $3.81 a share in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted loss in the most recent quarter totaled $1.42 a share. Fourth-quarter revenue at the carrier rose to $9.43 billion from $4.03 billion. Analysts expected American Airlines to lose $1.46 a share on revenue of $9.34 billion. American said its fourth-quarter revenue fell 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter American Airlines expects revenue to be down 20% to 22% from 2019 levels. American Airlines president and incoming CEO Robert Isom said the company's focus in 2022 will be on "running a reliable airline, returning to profitability, and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet." Shares of American Airlines shares rose 1.7% in premarket trades.

