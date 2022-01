Mario Franco (center) speaks while Franklin Soults (right) translates during a rally in front of the Darien I-95 service plaza near the McDonald’s where Franco and three other laid-off workers were not rehired last year in retaliation for taking part in union organizing. Franco said his wife died after hitting her head working at the McDonald’s, which motivated him to organize. In December, a judge with the National Labor Relations Board ordered the workers to be rehired.

DARIEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO