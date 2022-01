The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by abortion providers to intervene against a Texas law restricting abortion rights. Abortion has been legal nationwide for nearly five decades, and almost from the beginning, there's been a movement of people trying to change that. Today, organizers of the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C., are hopeful that they're closer than ever to reversing the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure in 1973. As NPR's Sarah McCammon reports, activists on both sides of the issue say a high-court ruling on a Mississippi law expected later this year will dramatically reshape abortion rights policy.

