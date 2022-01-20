ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Missouri

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
 2 days ago
Exactly two weeks separate the two matchups between Alabama and Missouri this season. The Tigers came away with the 92-86 victory at Mizzou Arena in round one in what was a frustrating loss for Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

Alabama will have the chance to avenge that loss when the Tigers come into Coleman Coliseum this Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers:

How to Watch:

Who: Missouri at Alabama

When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide snapped a three-game losing skid with a 70-67 win over No. 13 LSU. Despite cold shooting in the second half (0-15 from three), Alabama's defensive intensity down the stretch was enough to hold on for the win. Alabama got strong guard play from Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis and Jahvon Quinerly combining for 55 of Alabama's 70 points.

Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers put together and impressive 78-53 road win over Ole Miss to pick up their second SEC win. Gaurd Amari Davis led the way with 23 points and a perfect shooting day going 10-10 from the floor and 3-3 from the free throw line.

The series: With Missouri just joining the conference in 2012, there is not a super long history between the Tide and Tigers. Alabama leads the all-time series 8-7, but is currently on a three-game losing streak dating back to March 2020. The last Alabama win came on Jan. 18 2020 inside Coleman Coliseum with a 88-74 victory behind 20 points from John Petty and 17 points from Jaden Shackelford and Alex Reese.

