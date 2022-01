In many households, the garage is now more than just the place you keep a car. Garages are a versatile space where you complete handy projects, store seasonal or sporting items, work out in a home gym and sometimes even relax or chill out with friends. That’s why the days of poorly lit garage spaces are a thing of the past. The best garage lighting is easy to install, effective and comprehensive. What to Consider Before Buying Garage Lighting Before you invest in garage lighting, it’s worth thinking about exactly what kind of light is best suited to your garage. The light (or...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO