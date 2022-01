Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye has been on bed rest in the hospital for one month due to a pregnancy complication. In a post written by her husband, Josh Kerr, the couple shared that Tae was admitted to the hospital immediately after her 24-week appointment. They also shared that their baby girl is “doing great,” but that she is “a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world.”

