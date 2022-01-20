ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Witcher season 2 review and analysis

theprairienews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Witcher” was first released on Netflix on Dec. 20, 2019 and is based on the novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski and the video games by CD Projekt RED. It follows the story of Geralt, a hunter with magical abilities, on his journey to self-actualisation. Season 2 of...

theprairienews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Witcher Dominates Latest Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Season 2 Drop

With the release of its second season, Netflix’s The Witcher landed atop Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of Dec. 13. All told, The Witcher that week accrued 2.2 billion minutes of viewing over 16 total episodes; TVLine readers gave Season 2 an average grade of “A-.” Placing second in Nielsen’s latest ranking of streaming originals was Disney+’s Hawkeye (amassing 580 million minutes over five eligible episodes), followed by the previous week’s champ, Netflix’s Lost in Space (569 million minutes), Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (467 million minutes across seven available episodes), and The Great British Baking Show. Rounding out on the Top 10 for the week of Dec. 16 were five Netflix offerings: Selling Tampa, Money Heist, The Queen of Flow, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and something called Twentysomethings: Austin. Falling out of the Top 10 this time around were the previous week’s Nos. 8-10: Selling Sunset, True Story and Cowboy Bebop. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

The Witcher: everything we know about season three so far

Toss a coin to your Witcher! Following the release of season two, The Witcher has become one of the most-watched TV shows on Netflix - and for good reason!. The series, starring Henry Cavill, is loved by audiences for its epic battle scenes, steamy love triangle and general high-fantasy drama. But will the show be back for more episodes? Here's what we know…
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2 Is One of Netflix's Most-Watched TV Seasons Ever

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher adaptation arrived on the streaming service in 2018 and broke multiple records, becoming the most-watched series debut in the streamer's history. The second season of the acclaimed fantasy series arrived on Netflix last month, and it has been following in its predecessor's ultra-successful footsteps. While not quite as big as the debut season, The Witcher's sophomore outing has become one of Netflix's most-watched TV seasons ever.
TV SERIES
NewsTimes

TV Ratings: Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Drew 2.2 Billion Viewing Minutes During Season 2’s Debut Week

Starving for “Witcher” content after nearly two years of pent-up anticipation, audiences went hard for the Henry Cavill-fronted adult fantasy drama series during Season 2’s opening weekend on Netflix. The title soared up Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD ratings charts from Dec. 13-19, hitting 2.2 billion viewing minutes in its first week on the streamer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
ocolly.com

Review: 'Euphoria' season two premiere

After a nearly two year hiatus, Euphoria is back and even more insane. When Euphoria premiered, people speculated how HBO would deal with the high school drama genre. The questions were not about the station's ability to gain popularity and garner a fanbase. The show does have Zendaya after all. People just wondered why. Will it serve a purpose? Or will it be a lot of craziness and hijinks with extremely attractive people like Riverdale? The answer is yes to both. Euphoria is both meaningful and rightfully insane. It will make you think, “How the hell can that ever happen?” and immediately relate to a character after.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

6 shows like The Witcher to watch while you wait for season three

There's no denying that The Witcher has breathed new life into the fantasy genre. The Netflix series starring Henry Cavill recently returned to screens for its second season and many viewers, ourselves included, didn't waste a single second before getting stuck in. However, now begins the long wait for season...
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

The Witcher cinematographer on Kaer Morhen and season 2

After Season 1 of The Witcher turned into a runaway hit for Netflix — becoming one of the most-watched series on the streaming service soon after its premiere — fans had to wait nearly two years for the second season. Delayed due to the pandemic, Season 2 of The Witcher finally premiered in December 2021 and brought Geralt of Rivia — Henry Cavill’s gruff, monster-hunting hero — back for more adventures.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witcher#Projekt Red
GamesRadar+

Netflix names Don't Look Up its second-biggest movie of all time – and The Witcher season 2 cracks top 10 shows

Netflix has revealed that Don't Look Up is now its second-biggest movie of all time. The Adam McKay-directed dark comedy has been viewed for a total of 321.5 million hours since it premiered on the streamer on December 24, 2021. It overtakes apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, while action comedy Red Notice holds onto the top spot with 364 million hours viewed. However, as these figures are calculated based on viewing hours in a title's first 28 days on the platform, there's still time for Don't Look Up to reach first place – the latest numbers were recorded after 17 days.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Speak No Evil’ Review: A Queasily Effective Danish Horror Film on the Discomfort of Strangers

The fear of seemingly harmless strangers that’s heightened during our era of online “relationships” (not to mention COVID) is cannily exploited in actor-turned-writer-director Christian Tafdrup’s “Speak No Evil.” Building on the thorny couple dynamics of his prior features “Parents” and “A Horrible Woman,” this excruciatingly. Tafdrup’s squirm-inducing tale is premiering in Sundance’s Midnight section, and should find ready berth among genre fans, with strong potential for remake bids. (Distribution rights have already been secured by horror streaming service Shudder.) At the same time, its all-too-palpable cruelty will repel some viewers, in the same way such prior atypical horrors as the original...
MOVIES
The Independent

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy