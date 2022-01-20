ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemmerer, WY

In tiny Wyoming town, Bill Gates bets big on nuclear power

 5 days ago

In tiny Wyoming town, Bill Gates bets big on nuclear power. KEMMERER, Wyoming (AP) — A tiny Wyoming town faces transformation when a company started by Bill Gates builds a...

