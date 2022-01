Buckhead cityhood legislation faced its first political challenges in the first week of the General Assembly’s session with two chess moves aimed at a rapid checkmate. Forthcoming legislation will seek to make any cityhood referendum a citywide vote rather than Buckhead-only. And the Senate version of the cityhood legislation, which is exclusively sponsored by Republicans, has been assigned to a committee with all Democratic members, though its chair says it will get a fair hearing.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO