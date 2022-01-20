ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Everything the White House Has Said About Russia, Ukraine in the Past 24 Hours

By Erin Brady, Justin Klawans
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comments made by President Joe Biden during his Wednesday address raised eyebrows regarding potential U.S....

www.newsweek.com

CBS News

As Biden predicts Russia will invade, U.S. rushes weapons into Ukraine with some — but not all — NATO allies

It was chilly in Geneva on Thursday morning, and there was no reason to think the talks between the top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia the following day would be any warmer. Tension between the two global powers continues to rise, with President Biden saying on Wednesday that it was his "guess" Russian President Vladimir Putin would use the roughly 100,000 forces he has massed along the border to "move in" to Ukraine.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?

Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was the first change of internationally recognized borders in Europe through military force since World War II. Russia proceeded to instigate and fuel a war in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 14,000 lives so far. Last year, Russia began massing a force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern and northern border and in the occupied Crimea, and taking other provocative actions. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 19, 2022, about Putin: “Do I think he’ll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I probably shouldn’t go any further’: Biden gives frank description of what Putin really wants

Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping himself short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.Yet, he suggested that Mr Putin might be happy for a “minor incursion”.“I’m not so sure he is certain what he is going to do. My guess is he will move in. He has to do something.”He later clarified he considered a “minor incursion” something such as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

So what is Trump’s position on the threat to Ukraine?

This article originally inaccurately summarized a description of Clinton Ehrlich's affiliation while he worked in Moscow. It has been updated to quote the description directly. Former president Donald Trump would like very much for people to view him as President Biden’s inevitable opponent in 2024. The stronger that perception, the...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

