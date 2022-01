Two board seats and nine months after its prior shake-up attempt, and New York-based activist investor and Kohl’s shareholder Macellum Advisors is at it again. In an open letter published Tuesday (Jan. 18) to shareholders of the country’s second-largest department store, Macellum pointed to the company’s slumping stock and a lack of urgency by the management and board for what it called “another lost year at Kohl’s.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO