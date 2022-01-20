ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

NAR: Existing-Home Sales Decreased to 6.18 million in December

calculatedriskblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExisting-home sales declined in December, snapping a streak of three straight months of gains, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed sales fall in December from both a month-over-month and a year-over-year basis. Despite the drop, overall sales for 2021 increased...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

wallstreetwindow.com

Existing Home Sales Fell in December and Supply Remains Extremely Tight – Robert Hughes

Sales of existing homes decreased 6.0 percent in December, to a 6.10 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. Sales are down 8.3 percent from a year ago. Sales in the market for existing single-family homes, which account for about 89 percent of total existing-home sales, dropped 5.9 percent in December, coming in at a 5.44 million seasonally adjusted annual rate (see first chart). From a year ago, sales are down 8.1 percent.
rismedia.com

December New Home Purchase Mortgage Applications Decreased 7.1%

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for December 2021 shows mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 7.1% compared from a year ago. Compared to November 2021, applications decreased by 5%. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns. “Applications to buy a...
WSOC Charlotte

PHOTOS: A look at Mecklenburg County’s priciest home sales in December

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — An estate in the SouthPark area sold for more than $5.2 million last month, making it Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sale of December. That custom-built brick home sits on a 2.2-acre lot on Rock Creek Drive and encompasses more than 11,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. It was listed by Patty Hendrix with Corcoran HM Properties.
Nar, Home Sales, Saar
calculatedriskblog.com

Real Estate Newsletter Articles this Week

At the Calculated Risk Real Estate Newsletter this week:. • 1.44 million Total Housing Completions in 2021 including Manufactured Homes Most since 2007. • Existing-Home Sales Decreased to 6.18 million in December Inventory down 14.2% year-over-year. • December Housing Starts: Most Housing Units Under Construction Since 1973 Housing Starts Increased...
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
calculatedriskblog.com

1.44 million Total Housing Completions in 2021 including Manufactured Homes; Most since 2007

Today, in the CalculatedRisk Real Estate Newsletter: 1.44 million Total Housing Completions in 2021 including Manufactured Homes. This graph shows total housing completions and placements since 1968. The net additional to the housing stock is less because of demolitions and destruction of older housing units. Even though there were significant...
therealdeal.com

Strong Chicago homes sales in December set stage for a robust 2022

Chicago’s housing market closed December on a high note, setting the stage for a robust 2022. The median price of city homes rose 3.3 percent to $315,000 last month from December 2020, according to trade group Illinois Realtors. In the nine-county metropolitan area, the median price increased 8.7 percent to $288,000.
AFP

US existing home sales end banner year with slump

The US real estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, even as sales slumped in the final month of 2021, according to industry data released Thursday. With low borrowing rates spurring homebuyers, 6.12 million pre-owned homes were sold last year, the most since 2006 and 8.5 percent more than in 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the property market, which plays a major role in the US economy. High demand has pushed prices higher, while shortages of key materials and workers exacerbated the shortage of homes for sale.
Financial World

US weekly initial jobless claims hit three-month peak; existing home sales drop

On Thursday, 20th January 2022, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had spiked surprisingly to a three-month peak last week, most likely driven by a winter wave of Omicron surge which health experts had often claimed to have a lower hospitalization rate alongside mild or asymptomatic patients in most cases.
KVOE

December closes out strong year for home sales in Emporia, Lyon County

December was a good month to close out a good year for home sales in Emporia. The Sunflower Association of Realtors says 54 homes sold last month, up almost 30 percent from the 42 homes sold in December 2020. This followed 50 home sales in November and 550 for the year. The annual stat was up almost 15 percent from the 479 sold in 2020.
kitco.com

Gold price holding near two-month high following drop in U.S. existing home sales

(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to hold at its highest level since November as weak home sales data provides some support for prices. Existing home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted and annualized rate of 6.18 million units last month, down 4.6% compared to November’s annualized rate of 6.46 million homes, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday. Market consensus projections called for existing home sales fall only slightly to 6.42 million.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

2021 Existing Home Sales Set Post Crash Record Despite December Slide

Existing home sales dropped in December, snapping a three-month streak of increases. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said the month’s sales of pre-owned single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and cooperative apartments fell 4.6 percent from November’s 6.460 million-unit pace to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.18 million in December. From a year-over-year perspective, sales were down 7.1 percent from 6.65 million in December 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

December Home Sales Drop 4.6%, as Supply Hits Record Low

Closed sales of previously owned homes in December fell 4.6% to a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of 6.18 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. The median price of an existing home sold in December was $358,000, an increase of 15.8% compared with December 2020. There were just...
Houston Agent Magazine

Existing-home sales slide in December while prices continue to climb

Existing-home sales declined in December after three months of increases, while the median sales price rose, marking 118 consecutive months of gains, the longest streak on record, the National Association of Realtors said. Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions, including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, fell 4.6% from...
