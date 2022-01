Milo Ventimiglia is looking to stay in business with NBC after the conclusion of This Is Us. The actor and his DiVide Pictures banner have sold drama script Hometown Saints to the network. The project is produced by 20th Television, the Disney-backed studio behind This Is Us and where DiVide is housed with an overall deal. Hometown Saints revolves around Billy Riedell, a retired hockey player who struggles to figure out who he is now that his career is over. He ends up back in his hockey-crazed Minnesota hometown, reluctantly coaching a girl’s high school team. Grainne Godfree and Derek Elliott will pen...

1 DAY AGO