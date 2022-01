Alzforum's review of therapy development for 2020 began with "The drama of aducanumab was the year's big story." In 2021, the drama of aducanumab was, once again, the year's big story. That is true even without the latest plot twist, i.e., the January 11 CMS proposal to cover Aduhelm, and the three other anti-amyloid antibodies in its wings, only as part of clinical trials, i.e., under coverage with evidence development (see news).

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO