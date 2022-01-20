ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What foreign ambassadors really think about Biden’s first year

By RYAN HEATH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Donald Trump was at the helm, America’s allies were deeply critical of his administration's foreign policies. On the plus side, the freewheeling White House gave them wide-ranging access to top officials. After one year with President Joe Biden in charge, friendly nations say they’re much happier with...

AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
The Independent

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

President Joe Biden has launched into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections.The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction.Instead, Biden told Democratic National Committee members during a virtual grassroots event Thursday that Democrats broadly have to offer a clearer contrast with Republicans going forward....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Biden's first year brought a cascade of foreign policy challenges, undermining his goal of projecting calm competence

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration's top national security officials - nearly all of them with extensive foreign policy experience under previous Democratic presidents - knew when they took office that the world had changed since they last served. In addition to repairing America's Trump-damaged international reputation and relationships, there were...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden's first year was a year marked by crises

President Joe Biden has now been in office for a full year. It’s been a year of crisis. From coronavirus to crime, there are serious challenges facing our country. The southern border is wide open, and our enemies around the world see weakness as the administration carelessly pulled out of Afghanistan. Most worrying to Americans, inflation is making it harder and harder to maintain quality of life.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden’s foreign policy blunders

The one area in which presidents have the most executive power is foreign policy. President Biden campaigned on his decades of foreign policy experience with promises to improve the U.S. standing among world leaders with slogans like a return to having "adults in the room." But a year into his presidency, Biden is receiving low marks for his foreign policy record.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's first year, Manafort exclusive

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on January 12, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Okay, it's actually three, but I'm not counting. Funny, I lived in Roswell, Georgia. My broadcast out of Buckhead as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Biden's speeches reveal what he thinks of Americans

Time for civics class, the abbreviated version. Here's how democracies work: In a democracy, voters strike a highly straightforward deal with a government that rules them. Here's what it is: Politicians do their best to improve your life. In exchange for that, you vote for them. That is a voluntary arrangement. It works pretty well. For 250 years, that's how it's worked here in the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

