‘Checking a box’: Biden’s Beijing diplomatic boycott flop

By PHELIM KINE
 4 days ago

Hi China Watchers. We’re just two weeks away from the opening of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games so we’re kicking the tires of Biden’s diplomatic boycott, previewing the upcoming Lunar New Year’s (literally) explosive movie openings and paying tribute to China’s newly crowned “King of...

AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
Roll Call Online

Senators pry open spigot for Biden’s diplomatic nominees

The spigot has opened on getting President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees confirmed — but it took some doing by senators. The confirmation in recent days and weeks of dozens of State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development nominees is the result of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s increasing willingness to spend precious floor time to hold procedural votes on diplomatic nominees. It also took a few hardball deals struck between the parties to allow votes on GOP bills in exchange for Republican senators agreeing to lift their holds on nominees.
baltimorenews.net

Ukraine to send 45 athletes to Beijing for Winter Olympics despite West's boycott

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 22 (ANI): Ukraine will send 45 athletes to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics despite the West's boycott. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine on Friday said that the Ukrainian athletes will compete in 12 sports, namely biathlon, bobsleigh, Alpine skiing, Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, luge, snowboard, ski jumping, figure skating, skeleton, freestyle skiing and short track speed skating, Xinhua reported.
Deadline

NBC Walks Tightrope In Coverage Of Beijing Olympics Amid Diplomatic Boycott And Human Rights Furor

NBC Sports this week made the not-too-surprising announcement that much of its Beijing Olympics team would be covering next month’s Winter Games from afar, in Stamford, CT, as the Covid pandemic once again disrupts the event. But the international outcry over human rights abuses in China, leading to a U.S. diplomatic boycott, has put extra scrutiny on how the network covers the Games, starting with the telecast of the opening ceremonies on February 4, with Mike Tirico hosting from Beijing and Today‘s Savannah Guthrie in the states. Human rights groups already have called on NBC and other broadcasters to drop plans to...
AFP

Communist Party expels 3 senior Chinese officials for corruption

Three senior Chinese officials -- including a former top banking regulator -- have been expelled from the ruling Communist Party for alleged corruption and placed under criminal investigation, the country's graft watchdog said Monday. Cai Esheng, former vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, as well as former supreme court official Meng Xiang and former deputy director of the national food administration Xu Ming have all been expelled for "serious violation of discipline and laws", the party's top enforcement body said in three separate statements Monday.
Boston Globe

Diplomats at Beijing Olympics risk 21 Days in quarantine

(Bloomberg) -- China warned foreign diplomats attending the Winter Olympics opening ceremony they could face 21 days in quarantine if they are deemed close contacts of positive cases in the audience. The notice, sent to diplomatic missions and seen by Bloomberg News, came amid a long list of measures that...
Reuters

Olympics Uyghurs in Turkey call for boycott of Beijing Games

ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Dozens of people from China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group protested in Istanbul on Sunday, calling for a boycott of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's treatment of the minority. The protesters gathered outside the city's Turkish Olympic Committee building, waving the blue-and-white flags...
Axios

Biden boxed in on Ukraine

The Biden administration is pushing to get Congress, Europe and Ukraine on the same page as it tries to deter Russia from invading Ukraine — all while knowing that the decisive factor will ultimately be the whims of Vladimir Putin. Why it matters: Officials from virtually all sides are...
AFP

US orders departure of its diplomats' families from Kyiv

The United States has ordered the families of its diplomats in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to leave the country "due to the continued threat" of a Russian invasion, the State Department said Sunday. The State Department already advises against all travel to Ukraine because of the possibility of a Russian invasion. 
