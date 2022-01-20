Cold case divers pull woman's car out of Texas river four years after her disappearance

More than four years after she went missing, a Waco woman’s car was pulled out of the Brazos River, and authorities say a body was found inside.

Stephanie Torres, 43, was reported missing on December 21, 2017, but now at least her car as been located. Torres’s Kia Rio was one of three cars cold case divers found in the river, according to officials. The other two will be removed at a later date due to fading light at the scene and an approaching cold front.

“Due to the current state of the body, investigators are not able to positively identify if the body found is Torres’s,” Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a statement.

The license plate was missing from Torres’s vehicle, but authorities identified it through the VIN number.

Her case had been suspended in February of 2019 after the trail had gone cold. Initial reports indicated Torres may have been suicidal and intoxicated. She left home without her cellphone or wallet.

Divers from Adventures With Purpose aided the Waco PD and fire department in retrieving the vehicle from the river. Divers said they found the car 55 feet from the shoreline, 13 feet down, and turned upside down.

“It is our honor to have brought Stephanie Torres home,” the group wrote on its YouTube channel, which boasts more than 1.7 million subscribers.