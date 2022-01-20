ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6sense Pulls In $200 Million In New Funding, Total Now At $426 Million

By Ray Schultz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB2B marketing platform 6sense has raised $200 million in Series E funding, bringing its total financing to $426 million. The round was co-led by new investors Blue Owl and MSD Partners, and includes new investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, B Capital Group,...

Stand-Up Year: Marketing Spend Grew 21.6% In 2021, Email Saw 10.8% Hike

Marketing spending hit $436.3 billion in 2021 — a 21.6% hike over 2020, according to Looking Back At 2021: US Economic Rebounds; Marketing Investment Accelerates, a study released Thursday by Winterberry Group. That’s in contrast with the 4.8% decline from 2019 to 2020. But the growth is more...
martechseries.com

Secret Network Announces $400 Million in Ecosystem Funding Alongside Substantial New Investment from Leading Firms

DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, CoinFund, HashKey Acquire SCRT Positions; Secret Network Reveals $225M Ecosystem Fund and $175M Accelerator Pool. SCRT Labs, the core development team behind Secret Network, revealed $400M in ecosystem funding initiatives as part of Shockwave, a massive growth initiative aimed at establishing Secret Network as a critical pillar and data privacy hub for Web3. Secret Network is the first Layer 1 blockchain with privacy-preserving smart contracts, which launched on mainnet in 2020.
nationalmortgagenews.com

Rice Park adds $300 million to new mortgage servicing rights fund

A new commitment by M&G Investments brings Rice Park Capital Management’s new fund for mortgage servicing rights investment halfway to its $600 million target for 2022. M&G will add a $300 million equity commitment to the fund, which will allow it to purchase approximately $70 million in MSRs, Matt Kennedy, Rice Park’s co-chief investment officer, announced in a press release.
mediapost.com

Sorrell's S4Capital and Stanhope Capital Group Launch New Venture Capital Fund

Martin Sorrell’s S4Capital and Stanhope Capital Group have launched a new venture capital fund that the partners say will raise up $150 million to invest in early-stage technology companies serving the marketing and advertising industries. Stanhope was an early investor in S4 Capital and its CEO Daniel Pinto is...
TechCrunch

Dorm Room Fund returns to campus with new $10.4 million fund

Dorm Room Fund’s original vision was tied to First Round Capital’s bet that early-stage investing could be led by students, for students. In 2012, First Round Capital thus allocated a portion of its assets under management — a $3 million capital pool — to be managed by a group of students. Today, Dorm Room Fund continues to still only invest in companies where at least one person on the founding team is a student or recent graduate.
insidebitcoins.com

Lucky Block Pulls in $2.5 million – Best New Crypto to Invest in 2022?

Lucky Block is setting out to shake up the lottery industry with a blockchain-powered platform. In addition to being fairer to entrants by being easier to win, more transparent and easy to use, Lucky Block also pays a dividend to all token holders regardless of whether they have a winning ticket.
Entrepreneur

Traya Raises $2.2 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Holistic hair care platform Traya has raised $2.2 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from existing investors Kae Capital and Whiteboard Capital. Traya takes responsibility for the results. Its proprietary hair diagnosis (Dx)...
Entrepreneur

Praan Raises $1.56 Million Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Committed to mitigating urban air pollution through the use of outdoor air purification systems, California and Mumbai-based startup Praan has raised funding of $1.56 million led by Social Impact Capital, with participation from Better Capital, Paradigm Shift Capital and Avaana Capital, Quality of Life Investments Texas (Angel Syndicate).
thefastmode.com

Doosan Robotics Raises $33.7 million in Funding

Doosan Robotics, a South Korea-based developer of collaborative robotic arms, last week announced $33.7 million in funding, led Praxis Capital Partners and Korea Investment Partners. Funds will be used to expand global sales base and strengthen R&D to attract additional partnerships both global and domestic. The company also plans to...
yicaiglobal.com

Huagai Capital Closes New Fund for Seed Healthcare Projects at USD125 Million

(Yicai Global) Jan. 10 -- Huagai Capital has bagged CNY800 million (USD125 million) for its latest medical fund that will focus on early and medium-stage projects involving innovative drugs and equipment, the Chinese private equity firm said today. The financing has exceeded the CNY500 million target, the Beijing-based firm said....
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
travelmole.com

Fly Now Pay Later bags USD75 million to fund US expansion

Fly Now Pay Later (www.flynowpaylater.com/us/), which offers consumers a more flexible way to finance travel, has closed a $75 million debt funding package with Atalaya Capital Management to support expansion acoss the US. As part of the funding package, the New-York based financier has also provided an equity investment into...
mediapost.com

Full-Year Ad Spending Surges 18% Vs. 2020, 9% Vs. 2019

The U.S. ad market has fully recovered from the recession of 2020-21, with full calendar-year spending rising 18% vs. 2020, and 9% vs. 2019, according to a Standard Media Index analysis of the U.S. Ad Market Tracker, a collaboration with MediaPost indexing total U.S. ad spending from the pool of agency holding companies and independent agencies' actual media buys.
mediapost.com

Sikorski Promoted to Global CEO At McCann Production Unit Craft

McCann Worldgroup has promoted Simon Sikorski to Global CEO of the agency’s production operation Craft. He was previously COO, a role he held for about a year. Sikorski is a 15-year veteran of McCann Worldgroup’s leadership team. Previous to his role as COO for Craft, he served as CEO for McCann Worldgroup Canada. He previously served as Chief Client Officer at Craft for seven years, and as a Global Business Leader at McCann, having started as a Managing Partner of McCann EMEA, based in London.
mediapost.com

CTV Ad Revenues Continue To Rise, As Do Concerns Over Reach, Frequency

While connected TV (CTV)/over-the top (OTT) continues to climb in terms of advertising revenues, media executives continue to have crucial concerns over key metrics. Some 60% of advertising executives surveyed believe -- completely or to an extent -- that when they buy CTV impressions they are doing so without knowing the reach, frequency and effectiveness of their campaign, according to Advertiser Perceptions.
